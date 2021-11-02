The Buzz
Collin Kaepernick Has Some Folks Upset Again; Teacher Of The Year Gets Arrested; & Missy Elliot Joins The Walk of Fame

Colin Kaepernick slammed for comparing NFL tactics to slavery in documentary

Colin Kaepernick is no starnger to facing backlash especially after facing alot of scrutiny for taking a knee during the playing of the National Anthem.

Well now with his new  Netflix series “Colin in Black & White” the six-part documentary directed by award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay, he is facing some more heat for comparing the NFL draft and training camp to a form of slavery.

Kap says the process to join a team is akin to the slave block. “What they don’t want you to understand is what’s being established is a power dynamic,” 

“Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance. No boundary respect. No dignity left intact.”

That’s definitely going to ruffle some feathers.

Source: Rolling Out

 

Florida school’s teacher of the year arrested on child abuse charge

A 60 year old woman in Florida who in October was named Duval County’s Teacher of The Year, got arrested for child abuse.

So when the school announced the teachers nomination on Instagram a student commented under the post saying I wonder if she is the teacher that used a a racial slur in class last year.

The teacher wrote that she used the slur during a lesson about “Of Mice and Men.” She then summoned the student to speak with her.

The police report said when the teacher was alone with the student in her classroom, she closed the door and asked the student why she had threatened her in an online post. When the student said she hadn’t, Lee hit her with her palm, the report said. Lee also hit the student in the leg, according to police.

The student reported the alleged assault to guidance counselors, who noticed visible injuries, according to police.

She told deputies that she felt threatened by the student because of the Instagram comment, but did not feel the need to report the alleged threat. She said she was trying to show the student that she was not a racist, and she was a “nice person,” the report said.

Source: NBC

 

Missy Elliott To Receive Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Missy Elliot has been a trailblazer in the music industry for decades. The five time Grammy winner is the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and only the third rapper ever to be inducted.  She is also the first to receive an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music. And now she will receive one of the biggest and prestigious honors in Tinsel Town, her name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

Missy Elliot is set to receive the 2708th star, hers is dedicated in the recording category and will be unveiled in a ceremony on Nov. 8th.

Congratulations to Missy.

Source: Vibe

 

And that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

 

For full details on all these stories visit magicbaltimore.com

Close