Hip Hop History Month
Hip-Hop History Month: 80s-90s Finish The Lyric

It’s Hip-Hop History Month and we’re celebrating by acknowledging all eras of the genre.

First up are the 1980s and 1990s, the latter which is referred to as the hip-hop’s golden age.

From the artists who undoubtedly launched the genre to the artists who followed up by creating sub-genres like gangsta rap and boom-bap, there are tracks for everyone to enjoy.

We compiled them into a list for our Finish The Lyric quiz. Test your knowledge below.

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These 80s & 90s Hip-Hop Songs  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

