“I Should Be Runnin’ That Sh*t”: Snoop Dogg Has Aspirations Of Running Death Row Records

The Doggfather is currently a creative consultant for Def Jam Records.

Snoop Dogg's "Algorithm" Listening Session

Snoop Dogg both dropped his eighteenth studio album and hit the milestone of his 50th G-Day in 2021, and he’s still got another one on the way. En route to the Doggfather’s Algorithm dropping this coming Friday (November 20), the Long Beach. Calif. Triple OG shared in an interview that he should be the one running his former home in Death Row Records.

Snoop was a guest on Wallo267 and Gillie da King’s Million Dollarz Worth of Game podcast and made the bold declaration while clarifying in full that he is the person for the job.

“I think all of Death Row should be in my hands. I should be running that sh*t,” Snoop Dogg said. “Death Row means more to me because I helped create that. I think they should give me that and let me run that sh*t with the merchandise out, with the music all over the world.”

Snoop suggested that his current role as a creative consultant with Def Jam Records has been mutually beneficial, and he believe he can bring that same tenacity to the role of running the infamous West Coast label.

“It’s just a lot of heat over there and it’s not being handled right,” Snoop said. “A little birdie told me it may fly my way and if it do, you’ll get everything I told you.”

Snoop added, “If I can get Def Jam poppin’, what could I do with Death Row? Just imagine that.”

Snoop Dogg will release his upcoming 19th studio album, Algorithm, on November 12.

