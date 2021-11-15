Keyshia Cole Loses Adoptive Father Due To COVID-19 Complications

Celebrity News
2021 is proving to be a hard year for R&B veteran Keyshia Cole.

Months after losing her biological mother, the late Frankie Lons, the Just Like You singer is unfortunately now coping with the recent death of her adoptive father, Mr. Leon Cole, Jr.

The news of Mr. Cole’s loss gained public awareness after a fan account tweeted Keyshia directly with condolences over the weekend (seen above). “I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of your father!!,” wrote the fan account @KeyshiaColeF, also adding, “I’m praying for you and your family during this difficult time!!” Without saying much, Cole herself responded with a simple “Thank you” accompanied by a prayer hand emoji.

It appears the fan account caught wind of her adoptive father’s passing by way of her adoptive mom, Yvonne Cole, who originally shared that her husband was in ICU after contracting COVID-19. The Cole family originally released a statement via Facebook on November 6 addressing his illness, writing, “Mr. Cole is currently experiencing several health challenges due to Covid-19. He’s in ICU. We ask that you please send your support, love, well wishes and prayers of comfort and healing to Mr. Cole and his loved ones at this time.”

Then on Saturday (November 13), a follow-up statement was released that sadly confirmed Mr. Cole had succumbed to the complications of his COVID-19 diagnosis.

 

Years ago Keyshia had a viral reunion with a man believed to be her biological father, boxing coach Virgil Hunter, which led many to assume he was the one who passed after fans saw Keyshia’s original tweet. However, professional boxing vet Andre Ward hopped on Twitter to debunk the rumors by tweeting, “There’s a rumor out there about something happening to my Coach Virgil Hunter. It’s false ! He’s alive and well. Thank God.”

Please send prayers to Keyshia and the entire Cole family, who adopted the singer when she was two years old and made for a prominent storyline on the hit BET reality series, Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is. Watch one of the most touching episodes that shows both sides of her family below:

 

 

Keyshia Cole Loses Adoptive Father Due To COVID-19 Complications  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

