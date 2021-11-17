Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Mariah Carey Shares The First Look At Her Custom Dolce And Gabbana Gown For Her Upcoming Christmas Special

Mariah Carey took to Instagram to share the first look at her custom Dolce and Gabbana gown ahead of her upcoming Christmas special.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Mariah Carey: All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Mariah Carey took to Instagram today to share the first look at her upcoming Christmas special and if you weren’t ready for the holiday season yet, after seeing this dress, you certainly will be!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In a stunning IG photo, the self-proclaimed “queen of Christmas” got us all in the festive spirit as she debuted the first looks at the custom Dolce and Gabbana gown that she’ll be wearing for the upcoming holiday special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues. Although we couldn’t get the full detail of the dress as the entertainer only shared a look at the dress’s backside, we can already tell that it’s stunning as it’s sparkly, gold, and features a 360 train that’s wrapped around the hem of the dress.

“#TheMagicContinues with more joy, more sparkle and a bigger train! ✨🎁☃,” she captioned the first look photo. Check it out below. 

The upcoming Christmas special will premiere this December on Apple TV+ as a sequel to last year’s show which featured appearances and celebrity guests like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, and Bette Midle. This year’s special will build on the excitement from last year and will include the new Christmas song, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” courtesy of the entertainer herself along with Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

And while we’re definitely excited to see Mariah perform her new Christmas tune, we’re even more excited to jam to “All I Want For Christmas” for the 27th year in a row, time that Mariah says she feels hasn’t passed at all. “It’s very much like I live in the land of the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus,” she told USA Today back in 2019 on the 25th anniversary of the hit single. “I don’t acknowledge time, I don’t know what it is. I rebuke it.”

Don’t miss… 

Mariah Carey Reminds Us That She’s The Queen Of Christmas With Pumpkin Smash IG Post: ‘It’s Time’

Mariah Carey & Dem Babies Have The Perfect Rap To Wash Your Hands To

Happy Birthday Mariah Carey! Here Are 10 Facts About Her Career
9 photos

Mariah Carey Shares The First Look At Her Custom Dolce And Gabbana Gown For Her Upcoming Christmas Special  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

mariah carey

Videos
Latest

2 Men Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Will…

Two of the three men convicted of killing one of the most influential Black leaders and civil rights activist in…
01.01.70

Poll Shows Decline In Black Lives Matter Support.…

A new national poll shows that only 44 percent of Americans support the Black Lives Matter movement—a steep decline from…
11.26.82

Woman Arrested & Charged With Manslaughter After Victim…

47-year-old Lisa Fernandez appeared before a judge Wednesday (November 17) and was given a $40,000 bond.
01.01.70

What HBCUs Can Learn From Howard University’s Student…

It's time to hold Howard and other HBCUs accountable to serving their students to the best of their ability while…
01.01.70

Howard Student Protest Finally Ends After Reaching Tentative…

Frank Tramble, Vice President & Chief Communications at Howard University, told 7News in a statement that the university had reached…
08.28.81

Never Scared: Rev. Jesse Jackson Pulled Up To…

Rev. Jesse Jackson was with all the smoke for attorney Kevin Gough during the latest proceedings in Ahmaud Arbery's murder…
07.29.81

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Sat Through Graphic Body Cam…

As Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began last Friday, the pain of his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, only…
01.01.70
Close