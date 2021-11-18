300 Homicides In Baltimore Again; Tamar Braxton’s Home Burglarized; Meet Sesame Street’s Newest Muppet.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore reaches 300 homicides as police investigate death of 5-year-old girl

Some very sad days in Baltimore yesterday we learned of the murder of a 69 year old woman in a church. Today we find out that Police are investigating the 300th homicide in Baltimore city in 2021 after the death of a 5 year old girl.

According to Baltimore police, on Monday, officers responded to a home in the 2800 block of Pelham Avenue for an unresponsive child.

medics responded and transported Anderson to John Hopkins Pediatrics where doctors pronounced her dead a short time later. Anderson had bruising on her face from prior abuse.

For the second day in a row Mayor Brandon Scott had to speak on the tragic events happening. He said, I am outraged that Baltimore recorded its 300th homicide of the year tonight. This number provokes more than just pain and disappointment over the sheer loss of life; it forces us to think about the families and communities that will forever be impacted.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: WBAL

Tamar Braxton Says Her Home Was Burglarized by a Man She Knows: ‘You Did Not Break Me’

So crime is everywhere and it feels like no one is safe anymore. Even celebrities are getting robbed. Celebrities like Tamar Braxton who said her home was burglarized, by someone she knows. Well her own words were,

“This broken, bum ass man (one that I know) broke into my home and stole my safe only.”

She made the announcement on her Instagram post where she also said, “I want you to know first hand that I’m not angry. You did not break me. You did not violate me.” “What your broken ass don’t realize that God gave me that home and every single thing in it during a pandemic, & also during the time when I was all of those things. God personally put the pieces of my life back together again,” she continued.

“So pumpkin, you did not steal from me. Those things you took, he will give back to me a million times fold!!! You took from God!!!” Braxton said. “I know that is not a payback you are not [sic] prepared for..but get ready. This time you really did it!!” She ended with “I’m not sure you realize that I am truly a kings [sic] kid and I’m VERY special to him. So I’m sure this one he’s going to take very personally.”

Source: People

‘Sesame Street’ debuts Ji-Young, first Asian American Muppet

Sesame street has a new character. Get ready to meet Ji – Young. Sesame Street’s first Asian American puppet, She is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding.

Ji-Young will be introduced in a Sesame Street Special called “See Us Coming Together” an initiative addressing how to talk to children about race, ethnicity and culture. Celebrity guest Naomi Osaka will be appearing in the show which will drop Thanksgiving Day on HBO Max.

One thing Ji-Young will help teach children is how to be a good “upstander, said

“Being an upstander means you point out things that are wrong or something that someone does or says that is based on their negative attitude towards the person because of the color of their skin or the language they speak or where they’re from,” “We want our audience to understand they can be upstanders.”

Source: AP News

…And that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

For full details on all these stories visit magicbaltimore.com

