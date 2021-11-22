Arts & Entertainment
Idris Elba Finally In Talks For 007 Role As James Bond Villain

It was commonly believed that Idris Elba would eventually take over as 007 after years of pleas from fans everywhere, finally giving us the first Black Bond that everyone’s always saw in him.

With Daniel Craig bowing out as lead after No Time To Die, all eyes were on Elba to finally throw on the tux once and for all. However, it’s looking like he’ll be settling for the role of villain now that reports are saying he’s actually been offered a role in the next project.

The Sun confirmed news that Elba is in talks to take on a role in the next James Bond film, with one source saying, “Idris has had informal talks with the studio and he has been told there is a role in the next Bond film for him, if he wants it.”

More from the source below, via The Sun:

“‘He won’t be the title character, but they do recognize the amount of pull and respect he commands, and they want to work with him on a completely original character for the next installment.

‘It is still very early days for the conversations but, so far, it looks like it would be the role of a villain.’

Elba, 49, is currently shooting the feature-length film of his crime drama Luther in the UK.”

With names like former Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page and even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson floating around as breaking the Bond race barrier to star in the iconic espionage film franchise, we’re still holding out hope that he’ll have a change of heart and give the people what we want.

Idris Elba Finally In Talks For 007 Role As James Bond Villain  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

