Diffrent Strokes Returns With Kevin hart & Damon Wayans; Jeff Bezos Pledges $100 Million Donation To Obama Foundation; Will Smith Reveals More On Sex Life

KEVIN HART AND DAMON WAYANS TO PLAY ARNOLD AND WILLIS JACKSON IN LIVE VERSION OF ‘DIFF’RENT STROKES’

Two comedic powerhouses Kevin Hart and Damon Wayans are working together to do some classic TV.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, television producing icon Norman Lear, responsible for classic TV sitcoms like Sanford and Son, The Jefferson’s, and Good Times, is gearing up to bring back Live in Front of a Studio Audience on Dec. 7. Working with Jimmy Kimmel, they’ll be doing a live version of two classic series, The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes. The Facts of Life has no cast info as of yet.

But as for as the Different Strokes series you can probably guess already that Kevin Hart will be playing Arnold Jackson the role made famous by Gary Coleman. And Damon Wayans will be playing older brother Willis Jackson, originally portrayed by Todd Bridges.

Source: Black Enterprise

JEFF BEZOS HONORS JOHN LEWIS WITH $100 MILLION DONATION TO OBAMA FOUNDATION

So one of the richest men in the world whose net worth is around 205. Billion dollars, is taking some of his money to honor a civil rights hero. Jeff Bezos owner of Amazon has pledged $100 million to The Obama Foundation to honor late congressman John Lewis.

That pledge is the largest single donation in the Foundation’s 7 years. And with his pledge Bezos requested that the plaza of the Obama Presidential Center be name the John Lewis Plaza.

“Freedom fighters deserve a special place in the pantheon of heroes, and I can’t think of a more fitting person to honor with this gift than John Lewis, a great American leader and a man of extraordinary decency and courage,” Bezos said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to support President and Mrs. Obama and their Foundation in its mission to train and inspire tomorrow’s leaders.”

Source: Black Enterprise

Will Smith on at One Point Having So Much Sex That Having an Orgasm Would Make Him ‘Gag’ and ‘Vomit’

So Will Smith has been sharing, a lot, lately whether it’s been on red Table Talk with his Wife Jada or something from his self-titled tell all book. He’s been very divulging of personal moments in his life and this story is another one. He revealed that after he found out that his girlfriend at the time cheated on him that he ended up going out and having so much sex that orgasms basically repulsed him.

Smith wrote that over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena. “I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm,” he shared. “… It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit.”

Source: Complex

