Missing Black Women Task Force; Gab Union To Play Tootie; & Atlanta Has A New Mayor

Minnesota launches nation’s first task force on missing and murdered Black women One thing we know is that people of color when they end up missing, the effort to find them is not a high priority outside of family and loved ones. So much that earlier this year in Minnesota legislature voted and approved the creation of a 12-person task force dedicated to just finding missing and murdered black women. The group’s goal is to raise awareness about how these cases have been handled by law enforcement and mainstream media, KARE 11 reports. The new Minnesota Task Force on Missing and Murdered African American Women intends to spend the next year speaking with experts and gathering evidence and testimonies for a report that will include policy solutions and practical steps that could help solve cases of those missing and murdered women and girls. Source: The Grio Gabrielle Union to Play Tootie in Live From a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ OK so previously I told you about Kevin Hart and Damon Wayans playing Arnold and Willis in the live studio taping of ‘Diff’rent Strokes and the time they didn’t say who was casted in the other live show remake of The Facts of Life until now. It looks like Gabriel union got the nod to play Tootie, Kathryn Hahn will play Jo, Allison Tolman will play Natalie and Jennifer Aniston will Blair. Live From a Studio Audience: “The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ premieres Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 8 pm. Source: The Root

Andre Dickens, a Veteran City Council Member, Is Elected Mayor of Atlanta

So Atlanta has had a streak of black Mayors since the election of Maynard Jackson in 1973 and that streak continues after the election results came in last night. The new and 61st Mayor of Atlanta is Andre Dickens, a veteran City Council member who defeated Felicia Moore, in Tuesday’s runoff election.

In a part of his victory speech he said “We are facing some generational problems in our city,” “Atlanta is growing in population and in wealth. Businesses are flocking to the city, yet we still have people living on our streets. We have people working at our airport just to meet last month’s rent. People are still fighting to stay in their homes in the city that they love.”

But if there was “any city in the world” that could face these issues, he added, “it’s Atlanta.”

Source: New York Times

