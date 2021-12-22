Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Smokey Robinson, Berry Gordy & Cicely Tyson Amongst Inductees In 2022 Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Black entertainers don’t always get the accolades or the recognition they deserve, which is why we were so happy to see the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame established in Atlanta earlier this year.

With just over a week until the New Year rolls in, honorees for 2022 are looking just as elite as the class of 2021 with the latest including legends like Smokey Robinson, Berry Gordy, late entertainers Cicely Tyson and Ray Charles, plus a handful of others.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame ceremony is scheduled to go down in Atlanta once again on Feb. 17, 2022. In addition to the aforementioned icons in Black entertainment, other honorees are set to include Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige, the late Purple One himself Prince, Fugees member and solo star in her own right Ms. Lauryn Hill, West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg, Boston’s own New Jack Swing kings New Edition, game-changing R&B trio TLC and the soulful legend Lionel Richie. Tyler Perry will also be recognized on the strength of his many business ventures under the “mainstream mogul” category.

The world of gospel music will get shown some love as well with honorees Yolanda Adams, Donald Lawrence plus the singing siblings BeBe & CeCe Winans.

More on the BME Walk of Fame below:

“The Walk of Fame is a joint initiative by the Black American Music Association (BAM), a 501©(6) professional trade organization, and Georgia Entertainment Caucus (GEC), a 501©(4) organization.  With both a national and international appeal, the BMEWOF will honor iconic individuals and organizations that have impacted Black culture and community alongside those who continue to lead us into the future.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Congratulations to the 2022 inductees in the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame! Let us know if any of your favorites made the list.

 

 

Stephen Verona Celebrity Images

These 21 Deceased Soul Icons Will Be Inducted Into The R&B Hall of Fame

20 photos Launch gallery

These 21 Deceased Soul Icons Will Be Inducted Into The R&B Hall of Fame

Continue reading These 21 Deceased Soul Icons Will Be Inducted Into The R&B Hall of Fame

These 21 Deceased Soul Icons Will Be Inducted Into The R&B Hall of Fame

When a musician dies before his or her time, the art they leave behind can keep their legacy going on for many decades after they've passed on. The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation understands that fact immensely, and as a result have decided to posthumously honor 21 late soul legends at its upcoming online-only induction ceremony. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Here's some more info on the upcoming ceremony and what it means for the month of August moving forward, via SoulTracks: "The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation has also announced that the month of August will be the permanent month to host the induction ceremonies going forward. The board of directors for the foundation has also chosen the month of August to be R&B Music Month, which has started this August 2021, to honor the music and legends of R&B. The live ceremony will resume in 2022." The live induction will in fact be replaced by a digital ceremony due to the current state of the world's global battle with coronavirus, with R&B Hall Of Fame founder & CEO LaMont Robinson stating, "Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, for the Class of 2021 Inductees, the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame will replace the live annual induction ceremony with an special online salute posthumously honoring 21 R&B Music Icons, on its official website @ www.rbhof.com." It's always great to see the soul pioneers who laid down the foundation being honored in any way, so the recognition literally feels like music to our ears! STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Take a look at the music legends that will be posthumously honored at this year's R&B Hall of Fame virtual ceremony, including singers like Luther Vandross and Barry White, emcees like James Brown affiliate Danny Ray, songwriters like Norman Whitfield, radio personalities like Harold Leonard and a handful of others:   READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: [display-posts category="news" posts_per_page="3"] HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE    

Smokey Robinson, Berry Gordy & Cicely Tyson Amongst Inductees In 2022 Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Berry Gordy , cicely tyson , smokey robinson

Videos
Latest

University Of Utah Investigates Alleged KKK Campus Recruiting,…

University of Utah administrators are looking into two incidents: One where a Black student said they found feces spread over…
01.01.70

Biden Deferring Student Loan Payments Again Falls Short…

President Biden's extension of a moratorium on federal student loan debt payments falls short of demands to cancel it altogether…
01.01.70

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says He’s Not Shutting…

By Tuesday night 84 of the leagues 450 players had already been put on "Safety and Health" protocols due to…
01.01.70

Missionaries Abducted In Haiti Describe How They Escaped…

The remaining missionaries from the group of 17 that were kidnapped for ransom in Haiti in October reportedly escaped their…
01.01.70

Former MTV Reality Star Arrested For Alleged Brutal…

Connor Smith, a former contestant on the MTV reality dating series 'Are You the One?,' is facing some serious accusations…
01.01.70

NYPD Rookie Cop Under Investigation For Giving Her…

While the officers in attendance might've enjoyed the raunchy moment at Rory Dolan’s bar, customers who weren't bout the blue…
01.06.10

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Calls Out Joe Manchin’s Obstruction…

Pressley said that by obstructing the president's agenda, Manchin was obstructing the people's agenda.  
03.01.09
8 items

Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For The 800,000…

On Tuesday, congressional leaders held a moment of silence on the U.S. Capitol steps to honor the at least 800,156…
01.01.70

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

While the economy is gradually rebounding, a new poll found that some Black people are still struggling. According to the November Temperature Check…
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70
Close