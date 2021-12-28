Celebrity News
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sells California Mansion Where Kim Porter And Their Children Lived

The Toluca Lake, Los Angeles home the rap giant bought in 2009 for just over $5 million is being sold for $7 million to a buyer in a deal that is expected to close this week,

Diddy To Finalize Sale Of Home Where Kim Porter Lived

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Diddy has offloaded his late ex-girlfriend’s mansion.

Back in October, Bad Boys mogul Diddy put the mansion up for sale where his deceased long-time on-and-off girlfriend and mother of three of his children Kim Porter, who died tragically in 2018 of lobar pneumonia, used to live with their son and two daughters. Now, the Toluca Lake, Los Angeles home the rap giant bought in 2009 for just over $5 million is being sold for $7 million to a buyer in a deal that is expected to close this week, according to TMZ.

As previously reported, Porter’s body was discovered on the property where Diddy reportedly never lived himself. The Daily Mail noted that the “It’s All About the Benjamins” rapper and businessman has reportedly not set foot in the nearly 10,000-square-foot homes since Porter passed away just over three years ago.

The lavish home’s soon-to-be new owner hasn’t been revealed yet, and the deal is still pending officially, but everything is reportedly set to be finalized this week.

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, and Porter were in and out of each other’s love lives for 13 years and were a couple for the last time in 2007, two years before Combs bought the mansion for Porter and their children to live in, according to the Daily Mail. One can imagine selling the house serves to put distance between Combs and some painful memories while also bringing those memories to the forefront as the deal becomes final.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

Close