Happy Heavenly Birthday Kim Porter: Our Favorite Photos Of Kim, Diddy & The Fam

Kim Porter would have been 51 years old today.

Hard to believe that she’s already been gone three years. For the Hip-Hop and R&B culture, she made a splash on the scene, appearing in music videos from some of our best known acts. Socially, she could be seen attending red carpets and high-profile parties – often alongside on again, off again romantic partner, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.

As we previously reported, it was revealed that Porter died in 2018 of lobar pneumonia – an inflammation of the lobe in one’s lungs.

“On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porter’s body has since been released from our facility,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement released shortly after her untimely passing.

Sources reported that she had been treated with saline and vitamins days before her death. Kim reportedly went to bed early the night after telling a loved one she wasn’t feeling well.

Diddy, 50, and Kim dated between the years of 1994 to 2007. The pair had three biological children together: Christian Combs, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 13. Porter also had a son, Quincy, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!

Happy Birthday, Kim. Peep photos in the gallery below.

