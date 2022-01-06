Grammy’s Officially Postponed; Pittsburgh’s New Mayor Is Black; & Maryland Minimum Wage Gets Boost

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy Awards Officially Postponed

So as we mentioned before the Grammy’s were possibly facing being postponed due to the spike in covid-19 cases. And all suspicion rumors and reports were confirmed as the record academy decided to officially push back the Grammy’s, which was set to air on January 31st, for the second year in a row.

In a joint statement from the Recording Academy and CBS they said “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th annual Grammy Awards show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

Last year it got pushed back all the way to March, hopefully this year it’ll be sooner.

Rep. Ed Gainey Is Pittsburgh’s First Black Mayor

The city of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania has a new mayor and for the first time the post will be held by an African American man. Congratualtions to Representative Ed Gainey who was officially sworn in and became the first black mayor of the city. And the new mayor also has some times to Maryland, he is a graduate of Morgan State University and during his acceptance speech he was very thankful, Gainey said. “I am here today as a physical manifestation of a labor of love. I stand here because of names of people I don’t even know who struggled for me, who fought for me.”

Minimum wage increases in 2022 for parts of our region

One thing happening in a lot of cities across the country is a minimum wage increase and its happening here in our state as well. As the start of this year the the minimum wage in Maryland rose from $11.75 an hour to $12.50 an hour and that is for companies with 15 or more employees and that number is set to go up every year until it reaches $15 an hour by 2025.

For those companies with 14 or fewer employees the minimum wage will go from $11.60 to $12.20 an hour

Hopefully that goes up sooner than later.

And that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

