News
HomeNews

Elderly Black Woman Exonerated After Spending 27 Years in Prison For Niece’s Murder

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

We’ve all heard unfortunate tales of Black men being imprisoned for decades only to be exonerated after they’re discovered  to be innocent all along, but rarely do we ever hear stories of it happening to women.

Sadly a 74-year-old Black woman named Joyce Watkins can attest to being wrongfully convicted of a crime she didn’t commit, and she too has been officially exonerated after spending over two-and-a-half decades behind bars prior to her release.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Watkins, a Nashville, Tennessee native, was accused of murdering her four-year-old niece back in 1987 along with her boyfriend at the time, Charlie Dunn. Both were sentenced to 27 years in prison after being found guilty, and equally got paroled only seven years ago. Unfortunately for Dunn, he wouldn’t get the chance to see freedom or fight for his innocence.

More details on the child’s heartbreaking murder and what transpired afterwards, via CNN:

“On June 26, 1987, Joyce Watkins, now 74, and her boyfriend at the time, Charlie Dunn, went to pick up Watkins four-year-old great-niece, Brandi, in Kentucky, according to a report filed with the Davidson County Criminal Court.
The next morning Brandi was unresponsive, so Watkins took her to Nashville Memorial Hospital.
Brandi suffered from severe vaginal injury and head trauma. She was pronounced dead the following day, the report stated. The two were with Brandi for only nine hours, but the medical examiner, Dr. Gretel Harlan, concluded the injuries were sustained during that time.
A year later, in August 1988, Watkins and Dunn were convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated rape.
The two spent 27 years behind bars before they were both granted parole in 2015.
Before his release, Dunn, unfortunately, passed away in jail.”

Further details explain that young Brandi was living with her great-aunt, Rose Williams, prior to being picked up by Watkins  and Dunn. Under her care, a worker for the Kentucky Department of Social Services had visited the home around that time following a report that Brandi was abused. Williams brushed it off as a “playground mishap” and the case was closed soon after.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

It’s still not clear as to who actually assaulted Brandi and caused her death, but Watkins noted that she did notice blood on her underwear once they arrived at her home after driving for an hour and a half from Kentucky to Nashville. In a report filed by Watkins in November 2021 to clear Joyce and Charlie, Dr. Shipla Reddy found errors in how the head trauma was initially classified, saying Dr. Harlan’s “methodology for dating the head injury based upon a lack of histiocytic response in the brain tissue is not a legitimate method for dating pediatric head trauma.”

Watkins was granted her exoneration with help from the Tennessee Innocence Project and the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office. They also were able to posthumously exonerate Dunn as well, which his daughter responded to by saying “I wish my daddy was here to witness this day,” and adding, “He knew he was innocent, he knew he did not commit those crimes.”

Going back to our original point, Joyce Watkins was discovered to be one of three Black women to ever be exonerated in Tennessee history. Jason Gichner, senior legal counsel with the Tennessee Innocence Project, says he’s unsure what the future holds in regards to compensation for Watkins and Dunn for wrongfully spending decades behind bars. Hopefully they figure it out sooner than later, and we pray for both parties involved in this seriously messed up misjudgment.

Elderly Black Woman Exonerated After Spending 27 Years in Prison For Niece’s Murder  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Tennessee

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain Whole Foods is doubling down on its policy banning workers from wearing masks emblazoned with the…
01.01.70

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

The gruesome 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till ignited a civil rights movement led by his mom, Mamie Till-Mobley,…
12.13.30

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia…

A child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have caused this week's deadly fire at a rowhouse…
01.01.70

Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies…

Lawrence N. Brooks, a Black man who was credited with being the oldest WWII veteran in the U.S., has sadly…
01.01.70

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

The HBCU community was on high alert after several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday.
01.01.70

Police Officer Responds To Shooting Only To Discover…

Officer Laquandia Cooley experienced the unthinkable after checking into a shooting on Larkin Street in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. What she found…
01.01.70

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does. It has…
03.31.23
Close