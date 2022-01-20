Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Feels like just yesterday the people in charge of putting together the Super Bowl Halftime Show couldn’t buy a Hip-Hop act as the culture was boycotting the annual entertainment segment of the big game due to the NFL league blackballing Colin Kaepernick.

But times have changed and with Jay-Z having a say in things these days, the 2022 SB Half-Time Show won’t just be Hip-Hop based, but it’ll be boasting some of the most iconic names in the game as Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. To hype up this year’s Halftime Show, OG director F. Gary Gray put together a new cinematic commercial spot dubbed The Call featuring the aforementioned artists and best believe it got us older heads hype as hell. Starting off with Eminem in his lab standing across his Slim Shady persona, the spot showcases each artist in their element from Snoop strolling the streets of LA in a lowrider to Dr. Dre walking through the beach as the water turns into piano keys that being to play the beat to “Still D.R.E.” With each artist getting a phone call in their segment, one by one, Eminem, Snoop, Mary, Kendrick and Dr. Dre make their way to Los Angeles (only Em and Mary had to fly) to link up and plot how they’re going to go about their business at Super Bowl 56.

The spot is pretty damn dope so we can only imagine the hits that these legendary artists will be belting out for 12 minutes come February 13.

Check out the F. Gary Gray directed The Call below and let us know if you’re as excited as we are about this year’s Halftime Show.

Hip-Hop Icons Get Together For The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show In 'The Call' was originally published on hiphopwired.com

