Regina King Speaks On 26-Year-Old Son’s Death: ‘Our Family Is Devastated’

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Alexander Jr. was the actresses’ only child whom she shared with her ex-husband and record producer Ian Alexander Sr. King and Alexander Sr. separated in 2007.

The 51-year-old actress was never shy about expressing her love for her son in the media, repeatedly calling him her biggest source of pride and inspiration. “You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is,” she explained. “When you experience it, it’s the most fulfilling [thing] ever.”

Since the news broke, fans have shared heartfelt tributes across social media of the actress sharing her deepest love for her son, like this montage of the many times King told the world how much he meant to her.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!