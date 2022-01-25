Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentTelevision

Queen Latifah Breaks Silence On Former ‘The Equalizer’ Co-Star Chris Noth

Noth was removed from the hit CBS series after allegations of sexual assault went wide.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
The Equalizer

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Queen Latifah currently stars in the hit CBS series The Equalizer, currently in the midst of its second season. The famed actress broke her silence about former co-star Chris Noth’s ouster from the series due to sexual assault allegations and how the show goes forward in the aftermath.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Queen Latifah, 51, spoke exclusively with People (the TV Show!) about The Equalizer when the topic of Noth, 67, came about. Latifah was careful to answer the question directly without delving too deeply.

“It’s still surreal. It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect,” Latifah said. “That’s a personal thing that he’s going to have to deal with.”

Latifah added, “Chris’s character’s obviously a big part of the show and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry. “And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Check out the interview below by following this link.

Photo: Getty

Queen Latifah Breaks Silence On Former ‘The Equalizer’ Co-Star Chris Noth  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Queen Latifah

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Death Rate Of Black Children Increased By 17%…

New data suggests that child welfare services were severely affected by the global pandemic after the revelation that 504 Black…
01.01.70

Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women:…

Dating apps can be the answer to a hopeless romantic's dream, and it can also be completely life-altering. The tragic…
12.07.41

Principal, School Worker Fired After Video Shows 9-Year-Old…

Surveillance video shows that at Palm Elementary School, in Ohio's Lorain City School District, a 9-year-old Black girl was made to…
01.01.70

Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston Accused Of Trapping…

Griffin Police department accuse Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston & wife, Sophia Simm Bankston of false imprisonment.
01.01.70

Accused Racist Hockey Player Kicked Off Team For…

Jacob Panetta just got himself booted from his position as a defenseman for the Jacksonville Icemen of the East Coast…
01.01.70

Cheryl Hickmon The Beloved President Of Delta Sigma…

Cheryl A. Hickmon was elected the president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated in November of 2021. Hickmon was batting…
07.11.37

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People…

It appears a new bill is being pushed in Florida that will prohibit schools and businesses from causing what's described…
12.27.36

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain Whole Foods is doubling down on its policy banning workers from wearing masks emblazoned with the…
01.01.70

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

The gruesome 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till ignited a civil rights movement led by his mom, Mamie Till-Mobley,…
12.13.30
Close