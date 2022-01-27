Meagan Good Reminds Devon Franklin What He’s Missing On The ‘Gram

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Meagan Good may be going through the hardest transition of her life as she goes through a public divorce with her soon to be ex-husband Devon Franklin, but Thank God she doesn’t look like what she’s been through! The Harlem actress is back to work on set and showing off her slim thick frame and sexy blonde do in a viral video on Instagram that has all thinking, how the hell could Devon Franklin let her go.

Meagan has been slowly teasing jumping back into the dating pool with flicks on the ‘gram. Just last week, she went viral for rocking a custom jersey, to the Rams game, that read, “Ms. Good If Ya Nasty.”

In addition to a hand full of other pic that show off her physique, melanin and gorgeous skin. In a recent interview with XONecole, Megan revealed,

“Throughout life, I’ve always approached relationships as understanding that at some point, they’ll get to the place that they’re going to, and then they would be over,” she said. “I’ve always had an attitude of like, ‘Alright, next chapter. We’ll see what’s next,’ and being okay with that and appreciating what you give to someone and what they give to you and sharing a moment in time and in life that you never get back regardless of how it ends.”

However, with her marriage to Devon Franklin, she assumed they would be together forever. She added, “going through the divorce is “the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” but she is “still optimistic. I still am hopeful for the future. I still—maybe this isn’t a chapter, but I just feel that it’s my next act in life and I trust God.”

Read the full interview, here.

