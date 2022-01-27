Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Meagan Good Reminds Devon Franklin What He’s Missing On The ‘Gram

Meagan Good showed off her slim thick frame on the 'gram, reminding her soon-to-be ex-husband Devon Franklin what he's missing.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Prime Video's Brunch At Harriet's Rooftop In Celebration Of The "Harlem" Series Launch

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

Meagan Good may be going through the hardest transition of her life as she goes through a public divorce with her soon to be ex-husband Devon Franklin, but Thank God she doesn’t look like what she’s been through! The Harlem actress is back to work on set and showing off her slim thick frame and sexy blonde do in a viral video on Instagram that has all thinking, how the hell could Devon Franklin let her go.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Meagan has been slowly teasing jumping back into the dating pool with flicks on the ‘gram. Just last week, she went viral for rocking a custom jersey, to the Rams game, that read, “Ms. Good If Ya Nasty.”

In addition to a hand full of other pic that show off her physique, melanin and gorgeous skin. In a recent interview with XONecole, Megan revealed,

“Throughout life, I’ve always approached relationships as understanding that at some point, they’ll get to the place that they’re going to, and then they would be over,” she said. “I’ve always had an attitude of like, ‘Alright, next chapter. We’ll see what’s next,’ and being okay with that and appreciating what you give to someone and what they give to you and sharing a moment in time and in life that you never get back regardless of how it ends.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

However, with her marriage to Devon Franklin, she assumed they would be together forever. She added, “going through the divorce is “the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” but she is “still optimistic. I still am hopeful for the future. I still—maybe this isn’t a chapter, but I just feel that it’s my next act in life and I trust God.”

Read the full interview, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Twitter Had A Hilarious Reaction To Meagan Good’s ‘Ms. Good If Ya Nasty’ Jersey

Meagan Good And DeVon Franklin To Divorce After 9 Years of Marriage: ‘We Have Decided To Go Into Our Futures Separately’

Ya’ll Forgot?!: Meagan Good is Single & NOT to Be Played With! [Photos]
20 photos

Meagan Good Reminds Devon Franklin What He’s Missing On The ‘Gram  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Meagan Good

Videos
Latest

‘NY Times’ Examines Alpo Martinez’s Double Life In…

Alpo Martinez has been dead for months and his story continues to get more interesting. A new article explores his…
01.01.70

Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To…

A viral TikTok video shows two Caucasian men who introduced themselves as "white nationalists" when approaching residents to "talk to…
11.04.42

Death Rate Of Black Children Increased By 17%…

New data suggests that child welfare services were severely affected by the global pandemic after the revelation that 504 Black…
01.01.70

Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women:…

Dating apps can be the answer to a hopeless romantic's dream, and it can also be completely life-altering. The tragic…
12.07.41

Principal, School Worker Fired After Video Shows 9-Year-Old…

Surveillance video shows that at Palm Elementary School, in Ohio's Lorain City School District, a 9-year-old Black girl was made to…
01.01.70

Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston Accused Of Trapping…

Griffin Police department accuse Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston & wife, Sophia Simm Bankston of false imprisonment.
01.01.70

Accused Racist Hockey Player Kicked Off Team For…

Jacob Panetta just got himself booted from his position as a defenseman for the Jacksonville Icemen of the East Coast…
01.01.70

Cheryl Hickmon The Beloved President Of Delta Sigma…

Cheryl A. Hickmon was elected the president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated in November of 2021. Hickmon was batting…
07.11.37

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People…

It appears a new bill is being pushed in Florida that will prohibit schools and businesses from causing what's described…
12.27.36

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70
Close