Viola Davis Shares First Look Photos From Upcoming Film ‘The Woman King’

Viola Davis shares first look photos of upcoming movie The Woman King on social media to properly kick off Black History Month. The historical movie starring Davis debuts exclusively in movie theaters this fall.

The Woman King is an upcoming American historical epic film written by Dana Stevens and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. The award-winning actress stars in The Woman King as Nanisca, general of the all-female military unit in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. The story, inspired by true events, follows Nanisca and Nawi, played by Thuso Mbedu, an ambitious recruit, who together fight enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for. Lashana Lynch and John Boyega also star opposite Davis and Mbedu in the film.

Davis is producing the TriStar Pictures project with Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon and Maria Bello. The film is based on an original screenplay by Dana Stevens, Stevens and Prince-Bythewood penned the most current draft of the script.

Gina Prince-Bythewood directs the film and has recruited a team of female creatives behind-the-camera. A Quiet Place 2’s Polly Morgan is the film’s cinematographer, Gersha Phillips created the costumes and Terilyn A. Shropshire who worked with Prince-Bythewood on The Old Guard is on board as the film’s editor.

Davis shared her excitement in a post on social media today (Feb. 1) with first-look photos to kick off Black History Month. She captioned the photos, “I’m deeply honored and excited to bring this incredible story of these badass female warriors to life. Get ready for THE WOMAN KING, exclusively in movie theaters this Fall!!”

The film is set to be theatrically released by Sony Pictures Releasing on September 16, 2022. See Viola Davis’ post ahead of The Woman King release below:

Viola Davis Shares First Look Photos From Upcoming Film ‘The Woman King’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Close