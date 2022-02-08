Weird
WTF?! A UK Zoo Hires Marvin Gaye Impersonator To Encourage Monkey Sex

We’re still trying to wrap our heads around trying to report on this next story, but here it goes: over across the pond in the UK, a zoo has actually hired a full-time Marvin Gaye impersonator to sing in the monkey exhibit as a way of encouraging the primates to have sex during mating season.

Well, at least they have good taste in mood music!

TMZ shed light on this absolutely wild report, which comes by way of the Trentham Monkey Forest in Tittensor, England. The man giving a whole new meaning to “What’s Going On” is David Largie, a performer from Birmingham that’s known for doing a Barry White tribute act in addition to Motown & reggae hits. In this instance, it appears that he’s taking on the task of impersonating another soul legend by way of Marvin Gaye in an attempt to help foster a record number of baby monkeys being born by summer.

Although this sounds like a two-month early April Fool’s joke, Park Director Matt Lovatt tells TMZ, “We thought it could be a creative way to encourage our females to show a little affection to males that might not have been so lucky in love.”

It goes without saying that Gaye created an abundance of love songs that helped ushered in majority of Generation X, but can his classic hits like “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You),” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)” and the bedroom essential “Let’s Get It On” work on apes? We guess time will tell!

Check out David Largie as Marvin Gaye as he serenades the monkeys below, and let us know if think he’ll have any success:

 

WTF?! A UK Zoo Hires Marvin Gaye Impersonator To Encourage Monkey Sex  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

