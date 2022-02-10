Celebrity News
Rihanna Channels the 00’s With A Trucker Hat And Butterfly Crop Top

It's giving 106 and Park vibes.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 22, 2022

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Another day, another Rihanna sighting! The billionaire Bajan princess is coming in hot with her stylish maternity looks.

After giving fans a small taste of what to expect for her pregnancy style, the founder of the Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty empire was spotted once again in another jaw-dropping ensemble.

While out in LA, Rihanna wore a blue and brown animal print coat, a butterfly-style crop top tied in the front, a camouflage hat by Awaken New York, a vintage Christian Dior saddlebag, and Tom Ford sandals. You can see the full look here.

The fashion icon managed to make questionable trends from the 2000’s look fresh and effortless. From her animal print coat to her butterfly crop top, Rihanna serves pregnancy inspiration to just about anyone with working eyes.

Two pregnancy looks in one week is a huge treat, and she’s just getting started. The 33-year-old business owner is embracing motherhood, and it’s great to see. We can expect to see more fire looks in the near future. Because Rihanna hid her growing bump during the beginning of her pregnancy, she will show up and show out now that the cat’s out the bag.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to more haute looks from our Bajan beauty? 

Rihanna Channels the 00’s With A Trucker Hat And Butterfly Crop Top  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

