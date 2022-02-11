Meet Time’s 2021 Kid Of The Year; NFL Wants A Black Owner; Snoop Dogg Is Getting Sued For Sexual Assault

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

TIME For Kids Names 11-Year-Old Entrepreneur Orion Jean ‘Kid Of The Year’

Time magazine has named its Kid of the Year for 2021 and it is a young brother named Orion jean. Who at only 11 years old has already accomplished some amazing things. He is an entrepreneur and a black ambassador for kindness, with his own initiative called a race to kindness.

Speaking to Time he said, “The race to kindness is not just a series of events but also a call to action. It’s a way to get people involved in the community, you know, and when they see something happening now, they can go out and do something about it. Kindness is a choice, and while we can’t force others to be kind, we can be kind ourselves and hope to inspire other people.”

he went on to say, “And I want others to know that they can start today,” he continued. “If there’s an issue or problem or something that they see that they want to solve, all it takes is really just knowing deep down inside that it’s something you care about, and you can go out and get started.”

You can check out Orion Jean on the cover of the Feb. 28/ Mar. 7 issue of TIME.

NFL is begging the US’s richest black man to buy the Denver Broncos, sources say

Will the NFL see its first majority black owner, possibly. It looks like Byron Allen will be putting in a bid to do so. As of right now the NFL the Denver Broncos football team is up for sale and Byron Allen said he’s a fan and is willing to make the purchase. But sources say the NFL is not taking him serious because they don’t believe he can come up with the money.

The NFL however is trying to get another brother into the idea of becoming the first black owner, none other than Robert F. Smith, the nation’s richest black man, who ‘s estimated net worth is $6.7 billion. And According to the New York post sources say he hasn’t really shown any interest.

But that’s not stopping the NFL commissioner from trying to persuade him to make a bid. And understandably so especially after all the diversity issues going on in the NFL right now.

A former Snoop Dogg backup dancer sues him for alleged sexual assault, sex trafficking

So we know Snoop Dog as one of the smoothest dudes in hip hop and right now he’s got a lot going on. He’ll be apart of the upcoming big game halftime show. he also just acquired death Row Records and becomes the new owned of his old label. he also started a new business endeavor Snoops Hot Doggs.

But he is also in the news for being sued by one of his former backup dancers who alleges she was the victim of sex trafficking and sexual assault by the rapper and one of his associates, Bishop Don Magic Jaun

Snoop did kind of address the issue on his social media post saying “Gold digger season is here be careful Nefews keep ya guards up, and. Keep ya circle small.” He also added emojis of a police officer, a bag of money and a judge, along with a skeptical face.

