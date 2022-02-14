Baltimore Teacher Arrested; UMBC Is Now A Top One; & Meet The First Black Woman Speed skating Gold Medalist.

The Buzz
Teacher from Parkville arrested, charged with sexual solicitation of a minor

Teachers are one of those jobs where as parents we put a lot of trust in and when you hear stories like this it is a little infuriating. Mark Planamente, a 38 year old social studies teacher from the Sisters Academy of Baltimore in Parkville, was arrested at his residence on Friday and was  charged with sexual solicitation of a minor and displaying obscene material to a minor.
Maryland State Police started their investigation after receiving a tip of an alleged inappropriate online relationship between a juvenile female and her former teacher.  That investigation lead to a search warrant where they found electronic devices that are being forensically examined and  could lead to additional charges.

Investigators urge anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Maryland State Police assigned to the Computer Crimes Unit/Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 410-694-4773. Callers may remain confidential.
Source: NottinghamMD / WBAL

UMBC recognized as one of the nation’s top research institutions

We have some amazing institutions of higher learning in this area and on of them is getting recognized as being on of the top in the nation. UMBC University of Maryland Baltimore County is being  tapped by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions as one of the top research institutions in the country.
UMBC is now on the list with the other 146 schools across America, as a research 1 school, joining Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland-College Park school.
Something to note as well is that there is no HBCU’s on the list but the Carnegie Classification of Institution say they have plans to revamp its qualification process to make it more inclusive.
Congrats to UMBC and lets get some HBCU’s on that list.
Source: WTOP

Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speed skating gold

Do you know the winter Olympics is going on right now. I know its not as popular as the summer Olympic games but there are some historic moments happening in this year’s games and this one was captured by Erin Jackson who becomes the very first African American woman to win a gold medal in speed skating.
She won the 500 meter race and also brought home the first medal for the US speed skating team.
The 29 year old history maker from Ocala Florida says “Hopefully, this has an effect,” “Hopefully, we’ll see more minorities, especially in the USA, getting out and trying these winter sports.”
If it just wasn’t so wintery and cold…lol.
Source: The Griot
…and that is whats happening today inside the Buzz.
Close