The Buzz
HomeThe Buzz

Priest Error Leads To Thousands Of Invalid Baptisms; The Bird Flu, Is Back?; Baltimore Community Org. Get Some Financial Support.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

A priest changed one word. Thousands of baptisms he performed are declared invalid.

Imagine getting baptized 25 years ago to only realize it didn’t count.
It looks like for the past 25 years since 1995,  Rev. Andres Arango has performed thousands of baptisms but during the process he made one big mistake which makes all of those baptisms over that time invalid.  he said one word wrong. He said, “We baptize you … ,” instead of “I baptize you … .”
Officials say “The issue with using ‘We’ is that it is not the community that baptizes a person, rather, it is Christ, and Him alone, who presides at all of the sacraments, and so it is Christ Jesus who baptizes.”

The Rev has since apologized and resigned so he could “dedicate my energy and full time ministry to help remedy this and heal those affected.”
Source: NBC

Highly lethal bird flu found in Kentucky and Virginia flocks, raising fear of wider

outbreak in poultry farms

Do you remember when you first heard about the bird flu. I know I was like the what flu. But after a while you didn’t hear much about it anymore.
Well, guess what?
Federal agriculture officials say that some poultry facilities in Kentucky and even closer to home in Virginia have confirmed to have birds infected with a highly lethal form of avian flu and this comes just days after positive cases were reported in Indiana, where they had to destroy 29,000 turkeys.
Some are worried about a break out of the flu here in the U.S. which is the world’s top producer of poultry and the No. 2 exporter in volume, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.
If you’re worried about what it means for you, the U.S. agriculture officials said Avian influenza doesn’t pose a public health risk to humans, so long as poultry and eggs are properly cooked at internal temperatures above 165 degrees.
Source: Yahoo

Scott Administration Rolls out Initial Round of ARPA Dollars to Support Violence

Prevention in Baltimore

We know that one of the issues in our city is crime and violence. Well the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement is giving out some serious money to various community organizations to help with Targeting Gun Violence, Human Trafficking, Sexual Assault, and Domestic and Intimate Partner Violence.
The 12 community organizations selected will receive a share of  $17.6 Million, which is a part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), targeted at improving public safety.
Mayor Brandon Scott said “This is a historic investment for Baltimore, … “With the launch of our Group Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS) and the future expansion of our evidence-based community violence intervention (CVI) programming, we remain intentional and steadfast in our commitment to make Baltimore a safer city for all. It is critically important that we build public safety with, not for, our residents.”
We all need to work together to make a difference.. that’s for sure.
…and that is whats happening today inside the Buzz.
1995 , administration , archdiocese , arpa , AVIAN INFLUENZA , Baptism , baptize , brandon scott , BREAK OUT , church , eggs , FEDERAL AGRICULTURE OFFICIALS , flu , humans , Indiana , Interesting Headlines , INTERNAL TEMPERATURES , invLID , Kentucky , mayor , POULTRY FACILITIES , priest , public safety , reverend , Ryan Da Lion , SHANTAY JACKSON , the buzz , The Lion's Den , turkeys , Virginia

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Former HBCU Roommates Reunite After 21 Years For…

Even though a pair of former Norfolk State University roommates hadn't seen each other in 21 years, their brotherhood proved…
06.29.59

Woman Jumps Counter At Bank After Trying To…

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a woman who went berzerk on employees at Chase Bank after they wouldn’t allow her to…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History

HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH. We continue to celebrate our culture, legacy, and African ancestry, we continue to lift up those…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History, February 10th

The month of February is a month of celebrating African American history culture and our heritage. So we continue to…
01.01.70

Judge Upholds Expulsion And Suspensions Of High School…

One ninth-grade student was expelled and three more were suspended from Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri, after…
01.01.70

The Biden Administration Is Not Giving Black People…

The Harm Reduction Program Grant supports community-based programs geared toward overdose prevention, syringe services programs, and other harm reduction services.
01.01.70

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting…

What started out for one Philly man as a short prison bid on a shoplifting charge turned into him being…
04.25.49

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A…

The U.S. Army has joined the rest of the  U.S. military in beginning the process of giving its anti-vaxxer personnel…
07.26.49

6 Minors Identified By FBI As Suspects In…

It appears that authorities may have a lead on those responsible for bomb threats at many HBCUs across the nation…
08.01.48

CNN President, Jeff Zucker, Resigns After Failing to…

Jeff Zucker resigned as the president of CNN, effective immediately, after failing to disclose a “consensual relationship” with a fellow CNN…
01.01.70
Close