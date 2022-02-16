Priest Error Leads To Thousands Of Invalid Baptisms; The Bird Flu, Is Back?; Baltimore Community Org. Get Some Financial Support.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A priest changed one word. Thousands of baptisms he performed are declared invalid.

Imagine getting baptized 25 years ago to only realize it didn’t count.

It looks like for the past 25 years since 1995, Rev. Andres Arango has performed thousands of baptisms but during the process he made one big mistake which makes all of those baptisms over that time invalid. he said one word wrong. He said, “We baptize you … ,” instead of “I baptize you … .”

Officials say “The issue with using ‘We’ is that it is not the community that baptizes a person, rather, it is Christ, and Him alone, who presides at all of the sacraments, and so it is Christ Jesus who baptizes.”

The Rev has since apologized and resigned so he could “dedicate my energy and full time ministry to help remedy this and heal those affected.”

Highly lethal bird flu found in Kentucky and Virginia flocks, raising fear of wider

outbreak in poultry farms

Do you remember when you first heard about the bird flu. I know I was like the what flu. But after a while you didn’t hear much about it anymore.

Well, guess what?

Federal agriculture officials say that some poultry facilities in Kentucky and even closer to home in Virginia have confirmed to have birds infected with a highly lethal form of avian flu and this comes just days after positive cases were reported in Indiana, where they had to destroy 29,000 turkeys.

Some are worried about a break out of the flu here in the U.S. which is the world’s top producer of poultry and the No. 2 exporter in volume, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.

If you’re worried about what it means for you, the U.S. agriculture officials said Avian influenza doesn’t pose a public health risk to humans, so long as poultry and eggs are properly cooked at internal temperatures above 165 degrees.

Scott Administration Rolls out Initial Round of ARPA Dollars to Support Violence

Prevention in Baltimore

We know that one of the issues in our city is crime and violence. Well the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement is giving out some serious money to various community organizations to help with Targeting Gun Violence, Human Trafficking, Sexual Assault, and Domestic and Intimate Partner Violence.

The 12 community organizations selected will receive a share of $17.6 Million, which is a part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), targeted at improving public safety.

Mayor Brandon Scott said “This is a historic investment for Baltimore, … “With the launch of our Group Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS) and the future expansion of our evidence-based community violence intervention (CVI) programming, we remain intentional and steadfast in our commitment to make Baltimore a safer city for all. It is critically important that we build public safety with, not for, our residents.”

We all need to work together to make a difference.. that’s for sure.

