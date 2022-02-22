Celebrity News
Its Official: "The Wendy Williams Show" To Be Replaced By New Sherri Shepherd Talk Show

Wendy Williams' 50th Birthday Party

After weeks of speculation, it is now official: ‘The Wendy Williams Show is over. Deadline reports the new Sherri Shepherd show entitled “Sherri” will make its debut this fall on Fox Television Stations and syndication nationwide this fall. It’s been a long road for Williams and her show, starting in 2008 and expanding in 2009. Along with interviewing entertainment’s biggest stars, Wendy’s “Hot Topics” segment to begin her show has become a staple.

Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, the producer-distributor behind the ‘Wendy Williams Show’ is also behind the new Shepard-led show.

In a statement, Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein spoke about Shepard, saying: “Sherri is a natural who proved her hosting skills for many years as a panelist on The View, on Fox’s Dish Nation and again this season as a popular guest host of Wendy. Like our viewers, we have been impressed by the unique comedic twist Sherri puts on our daily live ‘Hot Topics’ segment, her creativity and interactions with our guests. Her love for the content and daytime fans is obvious, and we are excited to partner with her to create another long-term talk franchise.

When talking about the departing Williams, the duo said: “We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on “Hot Topics” and interviewing celebrities. Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.

The Wendy Williams show will continue through the rest of the season, continuing with rotating guests including Shepard. Williams has been out due to much-reported health issues.

Shepard is no stranger to the talk show circuit. She has been a co-host of Dish Nation and spent eight seasons on the ABC Television show “The View,” leaving in 2014.

Shepard spoke about her new gig saying  “OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show Sherri in the fall,” Shepherd said. “I can’t wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love…pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy. I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and Fox for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey.

Close