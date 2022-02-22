National
Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Cause Of Death Revealed, Ruled Accidental

Yesterday’s shocking death announcement of Miss Alabama for America Strong Zoe Sozo Bethel caused a sadness amongst those who knew and loved the former beauty queen.

Now, it’s officially been reported that Bethel died due to blunt force trauma on February 18 while in Miami, Florida.

According to E! News, the Miami Police Department confirmed her cause of death and also stated that the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner has ruled it as accidental. Authorities received an initial report on February 11 of a possible suicide attempt, with the preliminary investigation later identifying the victim as Bethel and that she had fallen out of a window on the third-floor of a building in Edgewater.

More on this story below, via E!:

“At the time, Bethel was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition. The 27-year-old succumbed to her injuries seven days later, police said.

Bethel’s family previously shared that the former model ‘sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem’ and was in a coma following what they described as an ‘accident.’ On Feb. 16, her loved ones revealed on Instagram that ‘the damage cannot be repaired,’ calling it a ‘traumatizing situation for our family.’

In the wake of her passing, her family shared a social media tribute reading, ‘Zoe touched the hearts of many people and was actively affiliated with several organizations and groups namely, she was the current Miss Alabama (for America Strong), a political commentator for RSBN, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA, and Liberty University’s Falkirk Center. She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas.’”

The family of Zoe Sozo Bethel has set up a GoFundMe in an effort to receive help in covering medical and funeral expenses. Please help if you can, and continue to keep them in your prayers during this tough time.Rest in eternal peace, Black beauty queen.

 

 

 

 

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Cause Of Death Revealed, Ruled Accidental  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

