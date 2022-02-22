Celebrity News
Chris Brown Now Has Two Women Claiming He Drugged & Sexually Assaulted Them

It’s almost a shame how much Chris Brown’s name has been associated with crime. Starting from his all-too-infamous 2009 assault on then-girlfriend and fellow pop phenom Rihanna, Brown has been hit with countless reports of abuse over the years, including an alleged assault on fellow musician Frank Ocean to even a report from last summer that said he slapped a woman so hard that her “weave” fell off.

Unfortunately, the allegations just don’t seem to be ending for the “Iffy” singer following a second woman coming forth with claims that he drugged and raped her in December 2020.

The latest woman, much like the first who made a similar allegation weeks ago, says that the incident occurred during a yacht party docked at the home of music mogul Sean “Diddy” / “LOVE” Combs. Both women are being represented by Miami lawyer Ariel Mitchell, who also is representing three other woman in an a similar assault case against another R&B heartthrob, Trey Songz. Mitchell appeared in a recent interview with controversial blogger Tasha K to confirm each lawsuit.

 

 

Here’s more on the latest assault allegations against Chris Brown, via NBC Miami 6:

“Both alleged assaults took place more than a year ago, with the first woman claiming she was drugged and raped by the 32-year-old singer while at a party on a yacht that was docked near Diddy’s home on Dec. 30, 2020.

According to a police report obtained Wednesday, the second victim said she was not comfortable at that party and decided to leave.

Two days later she and a friend were invited to meet at Brown’s Miami Beach hotel suite and while there Brown approached her and shoved one of his fingers in her mouth, the report said.

The woman alleged Brown’s finger had a white powdery substance on it and that she blacked out for several hours and woke up in the suite without her friends or her phone.”

 

The women appear to be not related to each other in any way, with one based in Los Angeles and the other from Canada, so the idea of this being a gang-up for money seem a bit unlikely. Brown himself alluded to the claims being false last month after the first woman came forward, writing in his Instagram Stories, “I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF [‘ baseball cap’ emoji] whenever im releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bullshit.” [sic]

You can watch Tasha K’s full interview with lawyer Ariel Mitchell below and put the pieces together for yourself:

 

Chris Brown Now Has Two Women Claiming He Drugged & Sexually Assaulted Them  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

