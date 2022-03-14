New York and D.C. Homeless Are Getting Shot; Some Celebs Say, Free Jusse Smollett; & Another Violent Week In Baltimore.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Mayors urge homeless to get off streets as ‘cold-blooded killer’ stalks NYC, DC

So the Mayors of New York and Washington D.C. are sending the same message to the homeless people in their cities, get off the streets now. The reason is there is a man who is targeting homeless people in both cities. This man has been caught on camera shooting a homeless person while they slept on the streets.

So far at least five people have been shot in both cities, two have died and three have been wounded.

So the Mayor’s of both cities are working together and released a joint statement saying “As our law enforcement agencies work quickly with federal partners to locate the suspect, we are also calling on unsheltered residents to seek shelter. Again, it is heartbreaking and tragic to know that in addition to all the dangers that unsheltered residents face, we now have a cold-blooded killer on the loose, but we are certain that we will get the suspect off the street and into police custody.”

Sometimes its amazing how low humans can go.

Free Jussie Smollett, Says ‘Empire’ Castmate Taraji P. Henson – Compares Him With Emmett

Till

So last week we learned of Jussie Smollets sentence for being found guilty of making fake claims of a hate crime. Well now people are speaking out in his defense. including some celebrities like Taraji P. Henson, who took to Instagram to share her thoughts saying in one post “I am not here to debate you on his innocence,” but we can agree that the punishment does not fit the crime.

She also said “No one was hurt or killed during Jussie’s ordeal. He has already lost everything, EVERYTHING! To me as an artist not able to create that in itself is punishment enough. He can’t get a job. No one in Hollywood will hire him and again as an artist who loves to create, that is prison.

“My prayer is that he is freed and put on house arrest and probation because in this case that would seem fair. Please #freejussie.”

Source: Deadline

Violence explodes: someone is shot every 2 and 1/2 hours on a bloody Saturday in

Baltimore

Now back in town its been a very disappointing weekend a bloody weekend and including the past five days with 20 people being shot and leaving 8 dead. One shooting over the weekend on Saturday night was a quadruple shooting on Liberty Heights and Gwynn Oak Avenue where four men were found shot inside a car, leaving only one survivor.

Its being reported that Police responded to so many shootings that statistically it meant that someone was getting shot once every two hours and twenty four minutes.

That’s just crazy and definitely not a stat we can and should not be ok with.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

