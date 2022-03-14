The Buzz
HomeThe Buzz

New York and D.C. Homeless Are Getting Shot; Some Celebs Say, Free Jusse Smollett; & Another Violent Week In Baltimore.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Mayors urge homeless to get off streets as ‘cold-blooded killer’ stalks NYC, DC

So the Mayors of New York and Washington D.C. are sending the same message to the homeless people in their cities, get off the streets now. The reason is there is a man who is targeting homeless people in both cities.  This man has been caught on camera shooting a homeless person while they slept on the streets.
So far at least five people have been shot in both cities, two have died and three have been wounded.

So the Mayor’s of both cities are working together and released a joint statement saying “As our law enforcement agencies work quickly with federal partners to locate the suspect, we are also calling on unsheltered residents to seek shelter. Again, it is heartbreaking and tragic to know that in addition to all the dangers that unsheltered residents face, we now have a cold-blooded killer on the loose, but we are certain that we will get the suspect off the street and into police custody.”
Sometimes its amazing how low humans can go.
Source: NY Post

Free Jussie Smollett, Says ‘Empire’ Castmate Taraji P. Henson – Compares Him With Emmett

Till

So last week we learned of Jussie Smollets sentence for being found guilty of making fake claims of a hate crime. Well now people are speaking out in his defense. including some celebrities like Taraji P. Henson, who took to Instagram to share her thoughts saying in one post “I am not here to debate you on his innocence,” but we can agree that the punishment does not fit the crime.

She also said “No one was hurt or killed during Jussie’s ordeal. He has already lost everything, EVERYTHING! To me as an artist not able to create that in itself is punishment enough. He can’t get a job. No one in Hollywood will hire him and again as an artist who loves to create, that is prison.
“My prayer is that he is freed and put on house arrest and probation because in this case that would seem fair. Please #freejussie.”

Source: Deadline

Violence explodes: someone is shot every 2 and 1/2 hours on a bloody Saturday in

Baltimore

Now back in town its been a very disappointing weekend a bloody weekend and including the past five days with  20 people being shot and leaving 8 dead. One shooting over the weekend on Saturday night was a quadruple shooting on Liberty Heights and Gwynn Oak Avenue where four men were found shot inside a car, leaving only one survivor.
Its being reported that Police responded to so many shootings that statistically it meant that someone was getting shot once every two hours and twenty four minutes.
That’s just crazy and definitely not a stat we can and should not be ok with.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.
Source: FOX / WBAL
and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz
actor , artist , Baltimore City , custody , D.C. , Free Jussie , gunman , hate crime , Hollywood , Homeless , Hospital , Instagram , Interesting Headlines , Jussie Smollett , law enforcement , mYOR , new York Washington D.C. , northwest baltimore , NYC , probation , quadruple shooting , residents , Ryan Da Lion , Sentencing , suspect , Taraji P Henson , the buzz , The Lion's Den , un-sheltered , violence

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

North Carolina A&T Senior Aigné Taylor Is Leading…

From the movements of the 1960s to the evolution of progressive culture today, college-aged individuals have been one of the…
03.10.22

Truckers From All Over The U.S. Come To…

On Sunday in The District, thousands of truckers from all over the nation headed to Washington D.C. for a protest…
03.07.22

Civil Rights Convictions For Ex-Cops Who Didn’t Help…

The guilty verdicts for former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao for violating George Floyd's…
02.25.22

Kyle Rittenhouse Plans To Sue Whoopi Goldberg &…

Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse is looking to extend his 15 minutes of infamy by launching a frivolous lawsuit campaign against…
02.24.22

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Cause Of Death…

Following the recent shocking death announcement of Miss Alabama for America Strong pageant Zoe Sozo Bethel, it's now been officially…
02.23.22

Black Trans Woman Awarded $1.5 Million After Spending…

In October 2015, Black transgender woman Ju’Zema Goldring was arrested for jaywalking by Atlanta cops who also falsified cocaine charges…
02.23.22

Woman Jumps Overboard From 10th floor Of Carnival…

If you are traveling the seven seas please make sure you play by the rules. A woman evading security jumped…
02.22.22

Pastor Gets 23 Years In Prison For Hacking…

The union of one estranged NYC couple came to a brutal end after the husband not only ran over his…
02.18.22

School Makes Black History Month Optional Following Critical…

Backlash on the Internet ensued earlier today after a school counselor's letter from Sprunica Elementary in Indiana went viral for…
02.17.22

Former HBCU Roommates Reunite After 21 Years For…

Even though a pair of former Norfolk State University roommates hadn't seen each other in 21 years, their brotherhood proved…
02.16.22
Close