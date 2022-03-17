Jussie Is Out Of Jail; A BLM Activist Arrested; & The New White House Budget Director Is An African American Woman.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jussie Smollett has been released from jail pending an appeal of his conviction

Well Empire star Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of felony probation but his time in jail wasn’t long after all. The court sided with Jussie and his legal team after an emergency motion was filed last week arguing he would be “irreparably harmed” if he serves a sentence for convictions that may be reversed, also that he will likely serve his jail time before the completion of his appeal.

they also said that exposure to Covid-19 is a serious risk because Smollett is immunocompromised.

The appeals court order, entered yesterday, said Smollett “shall be released from custody … upon posting of a bond in the amount of $150,000.

And just like that, Jussie was released last night from jail after six days in custody. one of his lawyers also said for those six days all Jussie ate was ice water.

Boston BLM Activist and Husband Indicted on Federal Fraud Charges

More court talk. A black lives matter activist from Boston, Monica Cannon Grant and her husband, were charged in an 18-count indictment.

We’re talking two counts of wire fraud conspiracy, one count of conspiracy, 13 counts of wire fraud and one count of making false statements to a mortgage-lending business. Monica who was named “Best Social Justice Advocate” by Boston Magazine, one of the Boston Globe’s “Bostonians of the Year.” And considered a prominent Black Lives Matter leader in the city by Fox news , was also charged with one count of mail fraud.

Federal authorities are saying the couple allegedly used a non profit they founded called Violence in Boston to scam donors out of $185,000 which they used to pay for rent, shopping sprees, hotels, car rentals, auto repairs, meal deliveries, and a summer vacation trip to Maryland. They said they also allegedly illegally collected an estimated $100,000 in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits.

Even though she was arrested on Tuesday and released without bail she will still be able to work for her non profit but with stipulations. She’s only allowed to work twice a week and can’t handle its finances.

Shalanda Young confirmed as first Black woman White House budget director: ‘History in the making’

Another African American women has made history becoming the first to hold this position in the White House. Shalanda Young made history this week after being confirmed as the first Black woman to serve as director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget.

Shalanda will be running the largest office within the Executive Office of the President, which President Biden called “the nerve center of government.” her role is to help create the president’s budget, ensure the president’s policies are implemented and coordinate inter-agency policy initiatives.

Shalanda is also a new mother and had this to say about her daughter, which i thought was dope. She said “I hope she’s not impressed by anything that I do, and my guess is she won’t be….because I want this to be normal for her, and for this not to be an exception to the rule.”

That’s wassup. Congratulations to Shalanda Young.

Source: The Griot

…and that is what’s happening today inside The Buzz

Also On Magic 95.9: