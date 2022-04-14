Released Body Cam Footage Of Police Fatally Shooting A Black Man; Elon Musks Offers To Buy Twitter; & NYC Mass Shooter Turns Himself In.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Video shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer

We are here again with another situation of a Police officer fatally shooting a black man during a traffic stop that took place in Michigan early this month. Yesterday, police released body cam footage of the interaction between the officer and 26 year old Patrick Lyoya, which started with a traffic stop, a brief foot chase, a struggle over a taser gun, and ended with Lyoya being fatally shot in the head.

The city’s new police chief, said “I view it as a tragedy. … It was a progression of sadness for me,” He also said the fight over the Taser lasted about 90 seconds. In the final moments, the officer was on top of Lyoya, kneeling on his back at times to subdue him.

Attorney Ben Crump, speaking on behalf of Lyoya’s family, said in a release “The video clearly shows that this was an unnecessary, excessive, and fatal use of force against an unarmed Black man who was confused by the encounter and terrified for his life,” and “It should be noted that Patrick never used violence against this officer even though the officer used violence against him in several instances for what was a misdemeanor traffic stop.”

A news conference is expected to be held this afternoon by Attorney Crump and the Lyoya’s family.

Elon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter Private

Whats the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought? Well I know it more than likely didn’t cost $43 billion dollars, which is the number Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter Inc.

Musk, who is currently the world’s richest person in the world, has offered $54.20 per share in cash, a valuation of about $43 billion. This comes after he turned down an offer to be a part of Twitters Board of Director’s.

Speaking of the Board, Musk wrote a letter to them and said I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe… However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company. One he said has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.

Twitter’s answer, they said its board would review the proposal and any response would be in the best interests of “all Twitter stockholders.”

NYC subway shooting suspect Frank R. James due in court

Well the manhunt for the suspect involved in the New York subway mass shooting didn’t last too long. Frank R. James has been captured and according to police sources, James called the NYPD, and turned himself in. He said “I think you’re looking for me, I’m seeing my picture all over the news and I’ll be around this McDonalds…”

Police were able to locate him and take him into custody and James will face arraignment in court today in Federal Court where he will be charged under a federal statute that prohibits terrorist and other violent attacks in mass transit system. The federal government will also charge him with crossing state lines.

if convicted James faces life in prison.

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

Also On Magic 95.9: