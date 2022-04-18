News & Gossip
Easter Weekend Mass Shootings; Florida Rejects over 50 Books For Next School Year; & It’s Tax Day!

4 major shootings in the U.S. over Easter weekend

 

Easter weekend, a religious holiday, this year turned into a violent one. There were 4 major shootings that took place across the United states.

According to a statement from Pittsburgh Police, on Easter Sunday in Pittsburgh a party at an air b-n-b rental ended up with two teenagers dead while at at least ten others were injured.

Also on Sunday in Portland, Oregon according to the Portland Police Bureau A deadly shooting left one dead three minors injured.
In South Carolina police reported a shooting inside a mall that left ten people shot and two people injured. Police said at least three people were seen with guns inside the mall, and at least one person fired a gun. Then on Sunday morning another shooting took place at a club holding an Easter Bash in South Carolina which left nine people injured.
There were two cities mentioned as well for also having a very violent week, Chicago, and unfortunately Baltimore.
Source: Fox News

Florida rejects 41% of new math textbooks, citing critical race theory among its reasons

Now there is news coming out of Florida as the state has rejected more than 50 math textbooks from next school year’s curriculum.
The Florida Department of Education made the announcement and in a news release, stated 54 out of 132 of the textbook submissions would not be added to the state’s adopted list because they did not adhere to Florida’s new standards or contained prohibited topics.
According to the release the reasons for rejecting the textbooks included references to critical race theory, “inclusions of Common Core, and the unsolicited addition of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in mathematics.”
Some other interesting facts in the release was that the books that were rejected made up 41% of the books submitted which is the most in Florida history and of those books rejected 71% were for grade levels K-5.
The release also made it clear that even with that amount of books rejected every core mathematics course and grade is covered with at least one textbook.
Source: CNN

2022 Tax Day is Here. What Happens if You Miss The Deadline? Here’s What to Know

So today is Tax Day and usually it would be on April 15th but that fell on Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C., so it got pushed back until today.
And so you have today to have your taxes filed but what happens if you don’t file on time?
Well you have to find out about the options that are available to you.. you can file an extension -— but the deadline for that is today as well and you get about six more months until Oct. 17 to get it done.
What about penalties, well according to the Internal Revenue Service, “The Failure to File Penalty applies if you don’t file your tax return by the due date. The penalty you must pay is a percentage of the taxes you didn’t pay on time.”
and if the penalties are too much, what are the different payment plans and options available – well they do have short term and long term payment plans.
one thing we always want to know is how long will it take to get my refund? well the IRS says one out of 10 refunds is issued in less than 21 days.
Here’s something you might not know… the IRS says the average return is about $3226.
But for all your tax questions go to the IRS.gov
…and that is what’s happening today inside The Buzz!
