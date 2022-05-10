Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish Is A Thing; MD Record $5.1 Million Jackpot Prize Is Won; & A Historic Black University Is Closing

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish Hitting Shelves This Month

So we’ve been here before right an old bay seasoned product is not new, so fr we’ve had, old bay hot sauce, old bay popcorn, potato chips, sunflower seeds, even peanuts…. well get ready for another addition to the old bay seasoned product line… introducing old bay seasoned Goldfish crackers, but only for a limited time.

McCormick has partnered up with pepper ridge farms to create the new snack which is available at the McCormick shop online right now with plans to hit shelves at some point.

The crackers are covered in Old Bay’s blend of 18 herbs and spices, including black pepper, paprika, celery salt and red pepper flakes.

Some ways you can enjoy them according to McCormick is sprinkling them over chowder, crumbling them up to bread fish or tossing them in some homemade macaroni and cheese

All sounds good and a little old bay on a fish shaped cracker might not be a bad idea either.

Record-setting $5.1M Multi-Match jackpot won in Hampstead

So it looks like there is a new Multi Millionaire in town. I know this because the MD Lottery announced that a historic $5.1 Multi-Match jackpot has been won and the ticket was sold in Carroll County at Hampstead Liquors on Hanover Pike, who gets a $5,100 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

And if you are the one with the winning ticket, which is said to be the biggest in state jackpot prize ever, you now have a choice to make. Do you take the estimated annuity of $5.1 million paid in 25 equal installments or the cash option which will pay out just around $3.75 million (before taxes).

And also very important the MD lottery suggests you sign the back of your ticket and don’t forget you have 180 days to claim your prize.

Well someone woke up a millionaire this morning. Hope its you.

Lincoln College to Close Following Covid Complications and Cyber Attack

Now speaking of money there was not enough to go around to save one of our historic black universities. Lincoln College located in Illinois has been around since 1865 and was named after Abraham Lincoln but its closing after struggling to recover from the challenges faced with the pandemic and not to mention a recent cyber attack. The recovery process from those challenges have proven to be too much as the university has struggled with enrollment and recruitment.

A statement on the colleges website said “Lincoln College has survived many difficult and challenging times — the economic crisis of 1887, a major campus fire in 1912, the Spanish flu of 1918, the Great Depression, World War II, the 2008 global financial crisis, and more, but this is different,”

Lincoln College held its final graduation ceremony Saturday and will officially close its doors on Friday.

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz!