A New Billionaire A Day Since Pandemic; Southern Baptist Convention Abuse Allegations; & First Overseas Baby Formula Shipment Arrives In U.S.

A New Billionaire Was Created Every 30 Hours During The Pandemic: Oxfam

Ok so there is a new report published by an anti-poverty organization called Oxfam . The report shows that since this pandemic started around March of 2020 to March of 2022 there have been 573 new additions to the Billionaire list. That breaks down to like a brand new Billionaire every 30 hours since this pandemic began.

Oxfam said in a new report that the COVID-19 pandemic is “set to drive the biggest systemic increase in income inequality ever seen,”

And for as much growth as the rich have seen and it has been the total opposite for many others. The report says it estimated that 263 million people could be pushed into extreme levels of poverty in 2022 because of the pandemic, growing global inequality and rising food prices that have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. That’s the equivalent of nearly a million people every 33 hours.

So the rich keep getting richer and the poor keeps getting poorer.

Southern Baptist Convention leaders mishandled sexual abuse allegations, report says

So another report has come out, This one is about the Southern Baptist Convention leaders and how they chose to handle or I should say mishandle allegations of sex abuse, child molestation, and more.

Now according to the report on the investigation conducted by Guidepost Solutions, survivors of abuse and other persons within the Southern Baptist community contacted the SBC Executive Committee (EC) to make them aware of all the abuse happening and being committed by people employed by the church as well as those who were at the pulpit, only for nothing to happen.

Well until now, the 300 page report for the first time, details a credible allegation of sexual assault against former SBC President Johnny Hunt and how high-ranking staff maintained a list with hundreds of names of ministers accused of sexual misconduct, but did nothing with it.

The SBC’s law firm repeatedly advised leaders not to take action when they were approached with concerns about abuse or reform.

So for the past two decades they have worked to cover up these acts and chose to protect the alleged abusers and now after a seven month investigation a lot more is coming out about what transpired over the past two decades.

The SBC president said in statement “There are not adequate words to express my sorrow at the things revealed in this report,” “I am grieved to my core for those who have suffered sexual abuse in Southern Baptist contexts, both for those named in this report and the many who are not.”

And this is no small organization, keep in mind that the Southern Baptist Convention is the nation’s largest Protestant denomination and according to a denomination census released in 2020, it has over 47,530 churches and over 13,000,000 members.

First baby formula shipment arrives from Europe on U.S. military plane

Some good news for families struggling to find formula for their babies due to the shortage. Well it looks like some aid is on the way as the first shipment of formula has arrived from Europe on a military cargo plane.

the White House said The plane was carrying 78,000 pounds (35,380 kg) of specialty infant formula and that “There’s about enough formula on that plane, specialty medical grade formula, for about a half a million bottles. That’s about 15% of the overall national volume this coming week.”

Again great news for families that were having a difficult time feeding their babies.

