Tulsa Mass Shooter Has Letter Explaining Why; Baltimore City Sues A Large Gun Manufacturer; & The Wire Turns 20 And Gets A New Podcast.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Four people killed in mass shooting at Tulsa hospital; gunman also dead

Another mass shooting has taken place in our country, this time at a hospital in Tulsa Oklahoma.

Police announced that 4 people were killed in a shooting on the campus of St Francis hospital by a shooter who is also dead, from what they believe to be a self inflicted gun shot wound.

More details are coming out about the shooter and his motive. Authorities described him as a Black male believed to be between 35 and 40 years old. They said he was armed with a long gun and a handgun that he just bought a few days before this horrific event.

As for his motive, police say the shooter had a letter on him explaining that he blamed his surgeon for continuing back pain and intended to kill him and anyone who got in the way. And tragically that doctor was one of the four people killed along with another doctor and two other victims.

We will keep updating this story as more information becomes available.

Baltimore Sues Ghost Gun Manufacturer, Gun Retailer; Mayor Demands Both Stop Selling

Gun Kits That Create ‘Public Health Crisis’

In Baltimore we are dealing with our own concerns with violence especially gun violence.

There are way too many ghost guns in our communities which are unregulated and unregistered firearms that are bought and put together without any kind of background check.

Well Baltimore’s Mayor Brandon Scott is making a move to make a difference by taking the fight to the gun manufacturers.

He announced yesterday that the City of Baltimore has filed a lawsuit against one of the largest manufacturers of ghost guns, Polymer80, Inc.

The lawsuit alleges that Polymer80, Inc. intentionally undermines federal and state firearms laws by designing, manufacturing, selling, and providing ghost gun kits and parts to buyers who do not undergo a background check.

Mayor Scott said that cracking down on “these tools of death, destruction, and violence” is the only way to build “a safer Baltimore.”

“Takedowns alone is not enough. Legislation is not enough,” he said. “We have to go after the companies.”

Getting Ghost Guns Off The streets Will definitely make a difference for sure.

Method Man To Host New Podcast ‘The Wire At 20’

Charm City is back in the headlines. The hit show, The Wire which started in 2002 , is turning 20 this year. To celebrate the show is getting some new love, a new podcast.

The Wire at 20, will be hosted by a familiar face, Wu Tang Clan’s method Man, who also played on the series as well.

The podcast is a partnership between HBO and Campside Media and will feature interviews with the cast, creators, and more.

Per HBO, the 8-episode podcast will offer a behind-the-scenes peek into the show’s production and celebrate its lasting influence as a cultural phenomenon.

If you thought you knew The Wire, you’ve never heard it like this.

The first episode drops tonight June 2nd.

…and that is what is happening inside The Buzz