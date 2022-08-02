Beyonce Set To Change Offensive Lyric In Her Song; Traveler Fined Over $1,800 For Two Egg Muffin’s; & A Detroit Party Ends In Another Mass Shooting.

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Beyoncé to Remove ‘Ableist’ Song Lyric from Her New Album Renaissance Following Backlash
Beyonce’s new album Renaissance is out and there is a lot of talk about the album. Some are big on it some are letting it grow on them, and some are upset.
One of those groups are the disability activists. They are upset over a word Beyonce used in her song Heated, and claim it is derogatory.
In the song, she uses the word Spaz, which is considered to be very demeaning to people with disabilities especially those with cerebral palsy.
Beyonce’s team released a statement saying “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.”
Keep in mind the same thing happened to Lizzo in her song Grrls and she replaced the word as well.
I wonder what word she will used to replace it.
We’ll see
Source: People
Passenger fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins found in luggage
What is the most you’ve ever paid for two egg McMuffin sandwiches. How about $1,874.
That was the fine for this traveler who left the food in his luggage while going through an Australian airport and never declared them.
The 2 egg McMuffin and sausage sandwiches along with a ham croissant was discovered by a bio security-detector dog at Darwin International Airport.
The agriculture minister said the food was confiscated, inspected, and destroyed.
The reason is because of measures to address an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Bali. The virus can be carried on people’s clothing and in foods. The disease does not affect people but would pose a risk to livestock including cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs.
So if you’re flying to Australia, eat those sandwiches before you fly out, or at least don’t leave it in your luggage.
Source: Insider
A shooting in Detroit that left 2 people dead and 6 injured started after a parking dispute, police say
A party in Detroit turns into another mass shooting site. This incident left 2 people dead and 6 injured.
the Detroit Police Department said allegedly a man who lived across the street from the party became upset about his driveway being blocked, and opened fire on the group.
Police Chief said The suspect, who police haven’t named, shot from the first and second floors of his home and had “strategically placed” 11 weapons throughout the residence “so as he moved through the home he would have access to these weapon.”
The chief went on to say officers “responded in record time,” and arrested the suspect, who is in his 30s and has a military background.
According to the non-profit Gun Violence Archive, the US has had at least 387 mass shootings so far this year.
We have only had 213 days this year so far.
Think about that.
Source: CNN