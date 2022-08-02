Beyonce Set To Change Offensive Lyric In Her Song; Traveler Fined Over $1,800 For Two Egg Muffin’s; & A Detroit Party Ends In Another Mass Shooting.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé to Remove ‘Ableist’ Song Lyric from Her New Album Renaissance Following Backlash

Beyonce’s new album Renaissance is out and there is a lot of talk about the album. Some are big on it some are letting it grow on them, and some are upset.

One of those groups are the disability activists. They are upset over a word Beyonce used in her song Heated, and claim it is derogatory.

In the song, she uses the word Spaz, which is considered to be very demeaning to people with disabilities especially those with cerebral palsy.

Beyonce’s team released a statement saying “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.”

Keep in mind the same thing happened to Lizzo in her song Grrls and she replaced the word as well.

I wonder what word she will used to replace it.

We’ll see

Passenger fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins found in luggage What is the most you’ve ever paid for two egg McMuffin sandwiches. How about $1,874. That was the fine for this traveler who left the food in his luggage while going through an Australian airport and never declared them. The 2 egg McMuffin and sausage sandwiches along with a ham croissant was discovered by a bio security-detector dog at Darwin International Airport. The agriculture minister said the food was confiscated, inspected, and destroyed. The reason is because of measures to address an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Bali. The virus can be carried on people’s clothing and in foods. The disease does not affect people but would pose a risk to livestock including cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs. So if you’re flying to Australia, eat those sandwiches before you fly out, or at least don’t leave it in your luggage. Source: Insider