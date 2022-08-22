All Black Woman Crew Makes Historic Flight; Two Pilots Fell Asleep And Missed Landing; Maryland Man Wins Big $ On Vacation.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

All-Black women crew operates American Airlines flight from Dallas in honor of trailblazer Bessie Coleman

Black Girl magic can happen anywhere even in the sky. Big shout to American Airlines as they create a historic flight with an all black women flight crew. For the first time in the company’s history black women held every position from the gate to the cabin to the cockpit.

It was all in celebration of the 100th year anniversary of the pioneer and trailblazer Bessie Coleman who was the first black women to receive her pilot license

Captain Beth Powell, the flight’s pilot, said “Today, I’m beyond thrilled to be a part of the crew where we are inspiring young girls, young girls of color, to see the various roles that these women play in every aspect to make this flight possible,”

American Airlines said, “Black women have been “notably underrepresented in the aviation industry, especially as pilots, representing less than 1% in the commercial airline industry,” and it is committed to diversifying the flight deck, which includes “expanding awareness of and increasing accessibility to the pilot career within diverse communities” through its cadet academy.

Congratulations to all those women

Ethiopian Airlines pilots suspended after ‘falling asleep and missing landing’

Keeping it in the aviation industry. What could happen for a plane to miss its landing. How about the pilots sleeping. That is exactly what happened to a Ethiopian Airlines flight when the pilots fell asleep while the plane was engaged on auto pilot.

The plane missed its window to land and was still cruising at 37,000 feet while the pilots were snoring. I’m not sure if they were but reports say air traffic control made several unsuccessful attempts to get in touch with the pilots.

They eventually woke up after an alarm went off alerting them they had missed their landing.

According to a press release from the Airlines “The concerned Crew have been removed from operation pending further investigation, and “Appropriate corrective action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.”

Can you imagine being on this flight and you know you’re suppose to be landing. Its definitely not like missing your stop on the bus.

I’m glad the pilots woke up and were able to land the plane safely.

A Maryland teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery

Some may call it a blessing, some may call it luck but sometimes when you’re hot, you’re hot. So is the case for this Baltimore County man and elementary school teacher who has had some great luck recently.

According to a news release from the Maryland Lottery , while on vacation with his family in Ocean City he bought a $10 scratch-off in Maryland’s Gold Rush game and won $250,000.

Congratulations to him and he’s going to have a great topic for the what did you do this summer assignment.

And he’s on a kind of winning streak. The year before he won $10,000 in Maryland’s Racetrax game.

The winner who is not named, called the prize a “nice bonus” which will give his family “more security.”

He plans to use the money to help his two adult children and boost his retirement savings.

Winning.