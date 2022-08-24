Jury Awards Black Man Racially Profiled $4 Million; Is Baltimore’s Deputy Mayor Suspended?; & Charm City Gets A New Festival.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

A Black customer was awarded $4.4 million in damages in racial profiling lawsuit against Walmart

Have you ever been in a store and have an employee follow you around?

That is what Michael Mangum claims happened to him in a Walmart store. So he sued, and won.

According to court documents a White Walmart employee racially profiled him while shopping and tried to have law enforcement act on false charges.

A jury then awarded Michael $400,000 in non-economic damages and $4 million in punitive damages.

Walmart however is not happy about the decision. In a written statement they said that they do not tolerate discrimination and that the verdict is “excessive” and not supported by evidence.

According to spokesperson from Walmart they also said, “Mr. Mangum was never stopped by Walmart’s Asset Protection.

He interfered with our associates as they were surveilling and then stopped confirmed shoplifters, and then refused to leave despite being asked to repeatedly by our staff and Multnomah County deputies,”

“We are reviewing our options including post-trial motions.”

All the times that has happened to me, wish I would’ve sued.

Breaking: Baltimore’s deputy mayor is temporarily suspended following an internal investigation

Baltimore’s Deputy Mayor, Ted Carter, gets suspended.

This comes after Human Resources investigating into staff complaints about his “management style” and allegedly “inappropriate behavior around women,”

The investigation allegedly found violations of HR policy that resulted in a 10 day suspension.

One source said “he has gone through five executive assistants and lost additional special assistants.”

There has been no official announcement by the mayor’s office. The Mayor’s senior communications director, said the office “does not comment on personnel matters.”

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

for more details on these stories and more head on over to magicbaltimore.com

Charm City Live new arts festival set in downtown Baltimore

Keeping it in town. There’s something new to look forward to. The Charm City Live Arts Festival.

Charm City Live Fest will be a one-day free arts festival featuring national musicians. Mayor Scott announced this year we can expect to see performances from artists such as Babyface., Toni Braxton, Jon B, Kelly Price. There will be a kids zone and food from local eateries.

Mayor Scott said, “I am excited to have Charm City Live be another opportunity … to gather for a day full of festivities designed to appeal to a diverse group of people,” Scott said in a news release. “I believe it is essential to create opportunities for people from all walks of life to connect. What better way to do so than by hosting a festival that brings out the best of Baltimore, from food to local talent and everything in-between?”

The new festival will help fill the void created by the cancellation of popular events such as Artscape, the Baltimore Book Festival, and Light City Baltimore.