Denied Abortion Even With Fetus Having A Fatal Condition; King Of Pop used Fake ID’s; & Watering Flowers While Black

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Louisiana Woman Was Denied Abortion For Fetus With Fatal Condition, Wants ‘Vague’ Ban Clarified

The supreme court overturning Roe vs Wade has created some real grey areas when it comes to abortions in some states.

For example, Nancy Davis, a pregnant Louisiana women was denied an abortion even though doctors told her the baby has a rare birth defect and would not survive its first week of life.

according to NBC News , the rare condition known as acrania is a rare and fatal condition that prevents the baby’s skull from forming.

Miss Davis was told to get an abortion by medical professionals but was also told due to new state abortion laws they would not be able to do it.

Currently at about sixteen weeks the woman said “Basically, they said I had to carry my baby to bury my baby.”

Davis plans to travel to another state to get the abortion. And as for this experience she said, “This is not fair to me, and it should not happen to any other woman. This has truly been an emotional roller coaster.”

Louisiana law prohibits all abortions except when a woman is seriously impaired or at risk of death and when the pregnancy is “medically futile.”

And when are we going to start caring about people.

Upcoming Doc Claims Michael Jackson Used Fake IDs To Buy Drugs

Earlier this week we celebrated Michael Jackson, the King of Pop’s birthday on August 29th.

But this week the story of Michael and his drug addiction have been trending.

According to an upcoming documentary called TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson they reported that Michael used 19 fake id cards to purchase drugs.

One of Michael’s doctor’s Conrad Murray was charged with involuntary manslaughter and served two years.

But the documentary also talks about Michael’s other doctor’s that allegedly supplied Jackson with drugs who were never formally charged.

If you want to catch the full documentary be sure to tune in to TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson airs on September 6 at 8 PM ET on Fox.

Watering flowers while Black: A pastor shares his story of wrongful arrest

Walking, running, driving are things people do. But as African Americans in this country it can lead to police harassment, unlawful arrests, and even worse death.

You’ve heard the phrase driving while black, walking while black, running while black.

Well how about we add another to that list, watering flowers while black.

That’s what happened to this pastor from Alabama who was watering an out of town neighbors plants.

Police arrived saying they received a call about a suspicious vehicle and approached the pastor.

Twenty minutes later he was arrested and placed in the back of a police car.

That’s when the neighbor who called the police told them that she did recognize him. She also added “He lives right there, and he would be watering their flowers. This is probably my fault.”

In spite of that information police still arrested and charged the pastor.

I can hear Attorney Ben Crump’s phone ringing now.