Jennifer Hudson Ready For Daytime; California Offers $ To Not Buy Cars; & Infant Found In Baltimore Alley Parents Are Located.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In the fight to be ‘the next Oprah,’ Jennifer Hudson is counting on one weapon: herself

Oprah has made such a name for herself in this industry. And when it comes to talk shows she is the standard and the mark to attain.

And as time goes you might wonder will there be another person to kind of take on that role.

Jennifer Hudson says she is ready to take on the challenge and says she is counting on herself.

The youngest female EGOT winner in history will turn 41 on September 12th and will spend her birthday premiering her new daytime talk show.

As for the show, J Hud said “There will obviously be music and entertainment.” “There will be everyday people, and there will be celebrities. I want to make it an experience for everyone. It’s like when I’m performing. I don’t just want to sing you a song. I want you to be a part of it. This is your event. I want you to celebrate it. I want it to be our journey together.”

Get ready for the Jennifer Hudson Show which will air in 96% of the country.

Looking for a deal on a car? California may offer $1,000 tax break for not buying one Did you know there are over 28 million cars on the road in California alone. So the state is offering people some benefits to not get one. California Legislature just passed a bill offering a $1,000 tax break to households that don’t have any cars. The new bill is all part of an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change.

The senator who wrote the bill called it an attempt to get motorists to trade their cars for buses and other forms of transit. “We can invest in the future by providing financial incentives for Californians to transition from vehicles to more sustainable options. Keep in mind California already offers rebates of as much as $7,000 when buying electric or plug in hybrid vehicles. Would you trade in your car for public transportation? Source: MSN