Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts Of Baltimore City & County After E. Coli Contaminants Were Found

A boil water advisory was issued for parts of Baltimore City and County after E. Coli contaminants and total coliform were found in drinking water samples.

The boil water advisory is in effect for residents, businesses and other facilities in the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods in west Baltimore, portions of North and South Riggs Avenue, West Franklin Street and East and West Carey Street to Pulaski Street.

According to Mayor Brandon Scott, the city Department of Public Works was notified Saturday of possible contamination during routine tests on Friday.

“We were notified of a possible positive test and immediately had the specimen retested for confirmation per emergency protocol. Once DPW received that confirmation, the public was notified,” Scott said.

A larger area of west Baltimore and a portion of southwestern Baltimore County are part of the boil water advisory out of an abundance of caution, the mayor said.

The Department of Public Works said water was sampled in several locations and a positive test result was found in a firehouse on West Lafayette Ave and two police facilities on North Mount Street and North Carey Street. Additional locations within the impacted zone are still being tested.

As of now, the DPW does not know the source of the contamination. However, the E. coli did not come from wastewater treatment plants and the department still looking to identify construction projects that may have caused potential impacts to the water system.

As of Monday evening, no sickness has been reported.

Residents and people in the affected area should boil water for one minute and let it cool before:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing fruits and vegetables

Preparing baby food and formula

Making ice

Giving to pets

Washing dishes

Food preparation

Check out the map below to see impacted areas:

