LeBron And Drake Sued For Stealing; Airport Employee Steals Plane; & A Black Miss Universe Is Crowned.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

LeBron James, Drake sued for $10M over rights to ‘Black Ice’ hockey film

LeBron James and Drake are being accused of stealing.

A lawsuit filed by Billy Hunter claims the NBA and Music Star stole the “intellectual property rights” to a film “Black Ice,”

The film is about the old, segregated hockey league for black players in Canada. And was based on a book titled “Black Ice: The Lost History of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes, 1895 to 1925.”

Hunter alleges he holds the exclusive legal rights to produce any film about the Colored Hockey League due to a deal he struck with the book’s authors.

He also accuses LeBron an Drake for going behind his back and cutting a deal withteroist he author’s of the book.

Hunter told the post, “I don’t think they believed the property rights would be litigated. They thought I would go away. They gambled.”

Now he is wants a share of profits from the documentary as well as $10 million in damages.

Here’s what we know about the Mississippi airport employee accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash into a Walmart

Over the weekend this happened.

Cory Wayne Patterson an airport employee at a Mississippi airport decided to take a plane and take flight. Thing is he is not a licensed pilot.

Then while in flight he called 911 and said he was going to crash the plane into the West Main Walmart.

The store rushed to evacuate people and officials closed down and blocked streets in the area.

But thankfully he did not follow through with that plan.

The Police said four hours later he landed in a field and was taken into custody and booked.

Mr Patterson’s attorney said he is a good young man with no criminal history. And they believe he has been laboring under some serious psychological distress that lead to these events.

According to Tupelo Police Chief Mr Patterson faces charges of grand larceny and making terrorist threats

Mental health is important.