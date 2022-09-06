LeBron And Drake Sued For Stealing; Airport Employee Steals Plane; & A Black Miss Universe Is Crowned.

CLOSE
LeBron James, Drake sued for $10M over rights to ‘Black Ice’ hockey film
LeBron James and Drake are being accused of stealing.
A lawsuit filed by Billy Hunter claims the NBA and Music Star stole the “intellectual property rights” to a film “Black Ice,”
The film is about the old, segregated hockey league for black players in Canada. And was based on a book titled “Black Ice: The Lost History of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes, 1895 to 1925.”
Hunter alleges he holds the exclusive legal rights to produce any film about the Colored Hockey League due to a deal he struck with the book’s authors.
He also accuses LeBron an Drake for going behind his back and cutting a deal withteroist he author’s of the book.
Hunter told the post, “I don’t think they believed the property rights would be litigated. They thought I would go away. They gambled.”
Now he is wants a share of profits from the documentary as well as $10 million in damages.
Source: NY Post
Here’s what we know about the Mississippi airport employee accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash into a Walmart
Over the weekend this happened.
Cory Wayne Patterson an airport employee at a Mississippi airport decided to take a plane and take flight. Thing is he is not a licensed pilot.
Then while in flight he called 911 and said he was going to crash the plane into the West Main Walmart.
The store rushed to evacuate people and officials closed down and blocked streets in the area.
But thankfully he did not follow through with that plan.
The Police said four hours later he landed in a field and was taken into custody and booked.
Mr Patterson’s attorney said he is a good young man with no criminal history. And they believe he has been laboring under some serious psychological distress that lead to these events.
According to Tupelo Police Chief Mr Patterson faces charges of grand larceny and making terrorist threats
Mental health is important.
Source: CNN
HBCU Grad Juanita Ingram Crowned Mrs. Universe 2022
Lets talk some Black Girl Magic for a second.
A big shout out is in order for Juanita Ingram who beat out 75 other contestants to become Miss Universe 2022.
And she’s been making a big name for herself in the pageant world. She is also the first African-American woman to compete and win the title of Mrs. Indiana United States in 2007, Ms. World International 2012, Mrs. UK Universe 2013, Mrs. Great Britain World 2011,
Juanita is truly a boss lady too. She is an HBCU graduate and has her MBA and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Memphis. She’s also an attorney, author, actress, and award-winning TV producer.
As for young ladies interested in pageantry she said “I think pageantry with purpose is very powerful, so to all the young ladies who are interested in doing that I say go for it,” said Ingram. “Prepare and just be your absolute best self.”
Congrats to Juanita for showing more than beauty.
Thats wassup.
Source: Essence