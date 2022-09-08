Lamar Jackson Gives Ravens Deadline For Contract Extension; BLM Leader Sued For $10 Million; & Baltimore City To Study Traffic

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Lamar Jackson Reveals Deadline for Contract Extension Negotiations With Ravens
The new NFL season kicks off tonight.
And Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have still not reached an agreement on his contract extension.
Lamar has spoken up about what he wants and has given the Ravens a deadline to get the deal done.
Jackson told reporters on Wednesday, “As of right now, you know, we’re still talking. You know, the week’s not over yet, but soon. Soon, probably be a deadline.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that deadline is tomorrow Friday.
The Ravens first game is Sunday against the New York Jets. And it looks like he would like to have all that contract negotiations taken care of before then.
Keep in mind Aaron Rodgers from the Green bay Packers signed a three-year deal worth $150 million, with nearly $75 million guaranteed.
Kyler Murray singed a five year $230.5M extension over with the Arizona Cardinals, including at least $105 Million guaranteed.
So Lamar is in store for a really big payday.
Source: Complex
Lawsuit accuses BLM Global Network Foundation leader of paying firm he owns $10M
Speaking of big money. A leader from the Black Lives Matter Global Foundation is getting sued, for $10 million.
The lawsuit claims that Shalomyah Bowers who took over as President of the organization, misappropriated more than $10 million in donor fees to pay his own consultancy firm.
According to The New York Post, Bowers transferred the funds for the financial benefit of his own company, Bowers Consulting Firm.
She is also accused of diverting assets from Black Lives Matter Grassroots, Inc.,
The lawyer who drafted the complaint against Bowers, said “Mr. Bowers decided he could not let go of his personal piggy bank.”
He added, “Instead of using the donations for its intended purposes, Mr. Bowers diverted these donations to his own coffers and intentionally took calculated steps to prevent those same resources from being used by BLM for on-the-ground-movement work.”
Bowers, denies those claims and referred to the action against him as a power grab by irate activists attempting to seize control of the movement.
Source: The Griot
City to conduct traffic calming study on Orleans Street
Yesterday we talked about Baltimore county and their plans to find potholes using laser technology.
Well after years of complaints from residents the City is working on its roads too.
Specifically the Orleans street corridor which runs through several neighborhoods and is very busy and congested.
The legislative affairs manager for the Department of Transportation said, “the city is committed to implementing some traffic calming measures. And, “that they will be conducting a six-month study of the corridor.
The study set to start in either late October or early November will focus on traffic patterns from Washington Street to Ellwood Avenue.
A Baltimore Banner analysis done in July found that the Dunbar-Broadway and CARE neighborhoods, had the highest and third-highest crash rates per resident among the more densely populated parts of the city. There were at least 567 car crashes from 2015 to March 2022 on the street within the two neighborhoods.
Source: Baltimore Banner