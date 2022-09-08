Lamar Jackson Gives Ravens Deadline For Contract Extension; BLM Leader Sued For $10 Million; & Baltimore City To Study Traffic

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Lamar Jackson Reveals Deadline for Contract Extension Negotiations With Ravens

The new NFL season kicks off tonight.

And Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have still not reached an agreement on his contract extension.

Lamar has spoken up about what he wants and has given the Ravens a deadline to get the deal done.

Jackson told reporters on Wednesday, “As of right now, you know, we’re still talking. You know, the week’s not over yet, but soon. Soon, probably be a deadline.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that deadline is tomorrow Friday.

The Ravens first game is Sunday against the New York Jets. And it looks like he would like to have all that contract negotiations taken care of before then.

Keep in mind Aaron Rodgers from the Green bay Packers signed a three-year deal worth $150 million, with nearly $75 million guaranteed.

So Lamar is in store for a really big payday.

Lawsuit accuses BLM Global Network Foundation leader of paying firm he owns $10M Speaking of big money. A leader from the Black Lives Matter Global Foundation is getting sued, for $10 million.

The lawsuit claims that Shalomyah Bowers who took over as President of the organization, misappropriated more than $10 million in donor fees to pay his own consultancy firm.

According to The New York Post , Bowers transferred the funds for the financial benefit of his own company, Bowers Consulting Firm.

She is also accused of diverting assets from Black Lives Matter Grassroots, Inc.,

The lawyer who drafted the complaint against Bowers, said “Mr. Bowers decided he could not let go of his personal piggy bank.”

He added, “Instead of using the donations for its intended purposes, Mr. Bowers diverted these donations to his own coffers and intentionally took calculated steps to prevent those same resources from being used by BLM for on-the-ground-movement work.”

Bowers, denies those claims and referred to the action against him as a power grab by irate activists attempting to seize control of the movement.

City to conduct traffic calming study on Orleans Street

Yesterday we talked about Baltimore county and their plans to find potholes using laser technology.

Well after years of complaints from residents the City is working on its roads too.

Specifically the Orleans street corridor which runs through several neighborhoods and is very busy and congested.

The legislative affairs manager for the Department of Transportation said, “the city is committed to implementing some traffic calming measures. And, “that they will be conducting a six-month study of the corridor.

The study set to start in either late October or early November will focus on traffic patterns from Washington Street to Ellwood Avenue.