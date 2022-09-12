Huh, Twins With Different Fathers; Alabama Jail No Bail For Pregnant Drug Users; & Ray JIs Dropping Sex Tape Receipts.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

THE BUZZ!

Mom gives birth to twins with different dads after sex with 2 men on same day

You’ve heard the phrase one in a million chance.

This is a story of a 19 year old Brazilian women who had a one in a million conception.

After having sex with two men in one day. She gave birth to twins 9 months later.

Not sure who the Father was, she asked one of them to take a paternity test. It came back positive but only for one of the twins.

And although it sounds crazy it is not impossible.

Her physician admitted he never thought he would see a situation like this in his lifetime as it’s “one in a million” — and claims there are only about 20 other instances in the world like it.

According to the journal Biomedica , Heteropaternal superfecundation “is an extremely rare phenomenon that occurs when a second ova released during the same menstrual cycle is additionally fertilized by the sperm cells of a different man in separate sexual intercourse,”

Director of obstetrics told CNN , “Since an egg has a life span of 12 to 48 hours and a sperm is viable for seven to 10 days, there is about a week’s time for potential overlap and the fertilization of two eggs by two sperm from two separate acts of intercourse with different men.

Who knew.

Alabama is jailing pregnant marijuana users to ‘protect’ fetuses Speaking of pregnancies. The Supreme court’s reversal of Roe vs Wade is having some residual effects in certain states. In Alabama, pregnant woman who are being arrested for marijuana possession or drug offenses are not being granted bail. instead they hey have to stay in state custody: either in jail, or in a residential drug rehab program. The idea is that these women pose a danger to their fetuses and the state is protecting the unborn child by detaining these women. @NAPW The National Advocates for Pregnant Women tweeted that No state prosecutes more pregnant people than AL, and Etowah County leads with more than 150 cases in recent years. As many as 12 women are currently held in the Etowah County Jail under harsh conditions and are in need of support.