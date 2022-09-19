President Biden Says Pandemic No More; A First For Black Woman On Sesame Street; The Woman King Is King Of The Box Office Too.

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Biden: ‘The pandemic is over’
President Joe Biden appeared on an episode of 60 minutes last night. And he spoke on re-election, Trump and classified documents,, Queen Elizabeth and more.
But one of the big takeaways from his interview was his statement about the Pandemic.
Joe said, “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lot of work on it, — but the pandemic is over.”
The US government still designates Covid-19 a Public Health Emergency and the World Health Organization says it remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.
The CDC has even adjusted its Covid-19 guidance to push the country away from quarantines and social distancing and instead focusing on reducing severe disease from Covid-19.
So that’s it. Pandemic is done.
Source: CNN
MEGAN PIPHUS PEACE BECOMES THE FIRST BLACK WOMAN PUPPETEER ON ‘SESAME STREET
Black girl magic strikes again. This time on Sesame Street.
A big shout out to Megan Piphus Peace who made history becoming the first African American Woman puppeteer on Sesame Street.
After the filing of the first episode she was told she was the first Black woman to be a puppeteer in the history of the show.
To which she responded saying, “I would have cried like a baby on the 123 steps if they had told me beforehand,” “The sets of Sesame Street are like walking into a fantasy. To be there is really something.”
Congratulations to Megan.
Representation is important.
Source: Ebony
‘The Woman King’ Leads Box Office With $19 Million Debut
Well it looks like a lot of people did.
The movie which debuted this weekend had a really nice opening day showing. Leading all box office showings with $19 million dollars from 3,765 North American cinemas.
And ladies you came out to show your support big time. The numbers show women accounted for 61% of ticket buyers between Friday and Sunday.
Broken down by demographic, 60% of moviegoers were Black, 19% were Caucasian, 11% were Hispanic and 10% were Asian.
Be sure to catch “The Woman King,” the true story of the all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie, who protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey from the 17th to 19th centuries.
I love it.
Source: Variety