President Biden Says Pandemic No More; A First For Black Woman On Sesame Street; The Woman King Is King Of The Box Office Too.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Biden: ‘The pandemic is over’

President Joe Biden appeared on an episode of 60 minutes last night. And he spoke on re-election, Trump and classified documents,, Queen Elizabeth and more.

But one of the big takeaways from his interview was his statement about the Pandemic.

Joe said, “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lot of work on it, — but the pandemic is over.”

The US government still designates Covid-19 a Public Health Emergency and the World Health Organization says it remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

The CDC has even adjusted its Covid-19 guidance to push the country away from quarantines and social distancing and instead focusing on reducing severe disease from Covid-19.

So that’s it. Pandemic is done.

MEGAN PIPHUS PEACE BECOMES THE FIRST BLACK WOMAN PUPPETEER ON ‘SESAME STREET

Black girl magic strikes again. This time on Sesame Street. A big shout out to Megan Piphus Peace who made history becoming the first African American Woman puppeteer on Sesame Street. After the filing of the first episode she was told she was the first Black woman to be a puppeteer in the history of the show. To which she responded saying, “I would have cried like a baby on the 123 steps if they had told me beforehand,” “The sets of Sesame Street are like walking into a fantasy. To be there is really something.” Congratulations to Megan. Representation is important.

‘The Woman King’ Leads Box Office With $19 Million Debut