50 Cent Sues Plastic Surgeon; STD Rise Have U.S. Officials Attention; & Ye’s Donda Academy Has NDA’s?

50 Cent Sues Miami Doctor For Allegedly Suggesting He Had Penis Surgery
Curtis Jackson better known as 50 cent is no stranger to legal battles and finds himself in another one.
This time he is suing a Miami plastic surgeon.
He claims two years after he’d “graciously agreed” to take a pic with Angela Kogan, she had repeatedly used it to promote her Miami plastic surgery practice.
50 also claims she allegedly engineered an article on the website The Shade Room that made the “false insinuation” that he had received penile enhancement himself.
He denies ever having any such surgery, he has never received plastic surgery from Defendants, and he never consented to the commercialization and publication of the Photo.
50 IS seeking an order banning Kogan from continuing to use the image, as well as “millions of dollars” in potential damages for her “malicious” conduct.
The lawsuit claims that Kogan and her business violated his so-called right of publicity – the right to control the commercial use of your name and likeness. He also says it amounted to an invasion of privacy, and violated federal law barring false endorsement and false advertising.
Source: Billboard
‘Out of control’: rise in STDs, including 26% syphilis spike, sparks US alarm
I said it before the 2020’s are the era of the virus. Now it seems other diseases are on the rise including STD’s like Gonorrhea and syphilis,
US health officials are calling for new prevention and treatment efforts after a reported 26% rise in new syphilis infections last year. The highest since 1991 and the total number of cases hit its highest since 1948.
HIV cases are also on the rise, up 16% last year.
A member of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a speech said “It is imperative that we … work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the US,”
The executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, called the situation “out of control”.
Source: The Guardian
Kanye West Makes Donda Academy Parents Sign NDAs And It’s Raising Eyebrows
Kanye West or now Ye has his hands in a lot of different ventures.
Of course we know music, his clothing line with the Gap, his sneaker line with Adidas. He also owns food chains, and of course we know about hgis sunday service endeavors.
Well he also has a foot in the education sector. He created the Donda Academy with a mission to “provide the youth with the passion, purpose, and spiritual foundations they need to thrive in tomorrow’s world.”
His school does however does some things a little differently than others.
For example at Ye’s Donda Academy its being reported that his students’ parents are asked to sign nondisclosure agreements (NDAs).
A Donda Academy consultant, stated that the agreement is informal and that more information about the school will come out in due time.
According to the school’s website they are accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year
Source: Blavity