50 Cent Sues Plastic Surgeon; STD Rise Have U.S. Officials Attention; & Ye’s Donda Academy Has NDA’s?

Curtis Jackson better known as 50 cent is no stranger to legal battles and finds himself in another one.

This time he is suing a Miami plastic surgeon.

He claims two years after he’d “graciously agreed” to take a pic with Angela Kogan, she had repeatedly used it to promote her Miami plastic surgery practice.

50 also claims she allegedly engineered an article on the website The Shade Room that made the “false insinuation” that he had received penile enhancement himself.

He denies ever having any such surgery, he has never received plastic surgery from Defendants, and he never consented to the commercialization and publication of the Photo.

50 IS seeking an order banning Kogan from continuing to use the image, as well as “millions of dollars” in potential damages for her “malicious” conduct.

The lawsuit claims that Kogan and her business violated his so-called right of publicity – the right to control the commercial use of your name and likeness. He also says it amounted to an invasion of privacy, and violated federal law barring false endorsement and false advertising.