A Tik Tok Trend Lets The Sun Shine Where It’s Not Suppose To; An IRS Error Sent Over $1 Billion To Wrong Households; & Mystikal Did What?

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Why Are People Sunning Their Arseholes on TikTok?

Have you heard about the Tik Tok trend that has people putting their legs up and pointing their bare butts at the sun?

Its called perineum sunning, or sunning your hole and it has more and more people trying it.

The trend has people getting some sunlight where the sun doesn’t normally shine. Advocates of the act are saying doing it a couple minutes a day is energizing, and makes your energy levels surge.

One tik tok user said, it’s a feeling you can’t really describe unless you experience it,” “it’s like the sunlight fills your being from the bottom up.”

However, one doctor recently posted a video on tik tok speaking of the dangers of sunning your hole and exposing that thin layer of skin down there to the sun.

He said, “Please don’t harvest solar energy with your butthole.” “The perineum is an area of thin tissue between your back passage and your genitals. The reason it’s called the area where your ‘sun don’t shine’ is because biology and evolution made sure that it was hidden away. The rays from the sun can increase the risk of burning, irritation and skin cancers.”

A different meaning for suns out buns out.

Tik Tok as entertaining as it can be at times can have you out here looking silly and potentially harming yourself.

IRS sent over $1 billion in child tax credit payments to ineligible households: audit The Internal Revenue Service usually comes after you when you don’t take care of your taxes properly. But what happens when the IRS messes up? That is the situation the IRS is facing after an audit that discovered some errors. They sent over $1 billion in child tax credit payments last year to millions of Americans who weren’t eligible. The audit also found while 3.3 million payments shouldn’t have been sent between July and November of last year, the IRS also failed to send payments worth $3.7 billion to the more than 4 million taxpayers who were eligible.

The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration report stated, “The wrongly delivered payments went to 1.5 million ineligible taxpayers in instances where “a dependent did not meet age requirements, was deceased, or was claimed on another tax return.”