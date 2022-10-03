Slave Auction Leads To Forfeited High School Football Season; A Black Couple Is The First To Do This; & CDC Reports Monkeypox Is Here For A Bit

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

The River Valley California High School has cancelled the remainder of its football season. The decision came after a video surfaced of members of the team enacting a slave auction. The auction seemed to show them selling their black teammates.

In the statement to CNN, the School District Superintendent called the video “unacceptable” and “deeply offensive.”

Also, that the students involved in the “unfortunate and extremely distressing incident” were barred from competing the rest of the football season for violating the student athlete code of conduct.

And because of those suspensions the football team does not have enough eligible players to play. So the rest of the season has been forfeited.

The superintendent also wrote, “Re-enacting a slave sale as a prank tells us that we have a great deal of work to do with our students so they can distinguish between intent and impact.”

I cannot believe these black students just went along with this.

It’s the year 2022 and you are still hearing stories like this. It tells how far we have really come and really how far we have left to go.

Definitely not the first time for a story like that

BLACK COUPLE MAKES HISTORY, PARTNERS WITH D-ID, LAUNCHES FIRST E-LEARNING PLATFORM TO USE A.I. INSTRUCTORS IN THE US

But this is a story of a first.

A big shout out to DeMario and Dawn Nicole McIlwain. They are the the founders of Skilldora , a Black-owned Ed-Tech startup, known for its modernized app-based eLearning community.

The two have done something no one has done before. The two are prepared to deliver courses exclusively by A.I. Instructors.

To make this possible they announced a partnership with D-ID, using its Creative Reality™ technology to create these digitally created humans.

Skilldora’s mission is to use the power of A.I. to deliver a new world of eLearning and is pleased to be the first online-learning platform in the U.S. to be a front-runner in pioneering the use of all A.I. Instructors on its platform, as a nod to the future of eLearning.

According to Yahoo Finance the global eLearning market is on track to reach 1.72 trillion by 2026.

Happy Techies Day.

Big business and big congratulations to them.