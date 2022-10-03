Slave Auction Leads To Forfeited High School Football Season; A Black Couple Is The First To Do This; & CDC Reports Monkeypox Is Here For A Bit

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
California high school cancels football season after athletes filmed staging ‘slave auction’ prank
The River Valley California High School has cancelled the remainder of its football season. The decision came after a video surfaced of members of the team enacting a slave auction. The auction seemed to show them selling their black teammates.
In the statement to CNN, the School District Superintendent called the video “unacceptable” and “deeply offensive.”
Also, that the students involved in the “unfortunate and extremely distressing incident” were barred from competing the rest of the football season for violating the student athlete code of conduct.
And because of those suspensions the football team does not have enough eligible players to play. So the rest of the season has been forfeited.
The superintendent also wrote, “Re-enacting a slave sale as a prank tells us that we have a great deal of work to do with our students so they can distinguish between intent and impact.”
I cannot believe these black students just went along with this.
It’s the year 2022 and you are still hearing stories like this. It tells how far we have really come and really how far we have left to go.
Definitely not the first time for a story like that
Source: CNN
BLACK COUPLE MAKES HISTORY, PARTNERS WITH D-ID, LAUNCHES FIRST E-LEARNING PLATFORM TO USE A.I. INSTRUCTORS IN THE US
But this is a story of a first.
A big shout out to DeMario and Dawn Nicole McIlwain. They are the the founders of Skilldora, a Black-owned Ed-Tech startup, known for its modernized app-based eLearning community.
The two have done something no one has done before. The two are prepared to deliver courses exclusively by A.I. Instructors.
To make this possible they announced a partnership with D-ID, using its Creative Reality™ technology to create these digitally created humans.
Skilldora’s mission is to use the power of A.I. to deliver a new world of eLearning and is pleased to be the first online-learning platform in the U.S. to be a front-runner in pioneering the use of all A.I. Instructors on its platform, as a nod to the future of eLearning.
According to Yahoo Finance the global eLearning market is on track to reach 1.72 trillion by 2026.
Happy Techies Day.
Big business and big congratulations to them.
Source: Black Enterprise
Monkeypox eradication unlikely in the U.S. as virus could spread indefinitely, CDC says
October is Virus appreciation month, and well when it comes to Monkey Pox the CDC says, get familiar with it because it is here indefinitely.
According to the CDC Monkey Pox will is unlikely to be eliminated from the U.S. in the near future.
The report said the outbreak is slowing as the availability of vaccines has increased, people have become more aware of how to avoid infection, and immunity has likely increased among gay and bisexual men, the group most impacted by the virus.
The CDC, in its report, said the virus is still spreading primarily among men who have sex with men. But anyone can catch the virus through close contact with someone who is infected or with contaminated materials.
Though 96% of patients are men, 408 women have caught the virus to date in the U.S.
The global monkeypox outbreak is the largest in history.
Source: CDC