What Is An Artificial Intelligence Bill Of Rights; Bmore’s Penn Station $150 Million Renovations; & Velma From Scooby Doo Comes Out

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

THE BUZZ!

Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights

Artificial Intelligence is becoming a bigger part of our society with the use of technology, data, and automated systems.

Those tools can be used to limit our opportunities and prevent our access to critical resources or services.

The White House says even though the power of American innovation holds the potential to redefine every part of our society and make life better for everyone. This important progress must not come at the price of civil rights or democratic values, foundational American principles.

So thinking about protecting its citizens from digital bias and more they have created an Artificial Intelligence Bill of Rights.

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has identified five principles that should guide the design, use, and deployment of automated systems to protect the American public in the age of artificial intelligence.

They are:

1. Safe and Effective Systems 2. Algorithmic Discrimination Protections 3. Data Privacy 4. Notice and Explanation 5. Human Alternatives, Consideration, and Fallback Source: White House.Gov

Baltimore’s Penn Station is getting a $150 million renovation. Here’s what residents and passengers want Get ready for the new Penn Station. You’ve seen scaffolding up there for quite some time. All part of a $150 million renovation that is currently taking place.

In the meantime people are making a wish list of amenities that will come with the new work. Such as charging stations, better lighting, bike racks, bars, restaurants and more.

According to the developers said the “historic preservation and state-of-the-art redevelopment,” will offer new restaurants and serve as a cultural center for Station North and Greenmount West.

According to Amtrak, the redevelopment of the station will extend the concourse, add two new train platforms, redo the exterior finishes, and add office, dining and retail spaces to the vacant levels of the building.

The 111-year-old building has not seen any major renovations since 1984.

The newly renovated Penn Station should be ready by 2025.