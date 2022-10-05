What Is An Artificial Intelligence Bill Of Rights; Bmore’s Penn Station $150 Million Renovations; & Velma From Scooby Doo Comes Out

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights
Artificial Intelligence is becoming a bigger part of our society with the use of technology, data, and automated systems.
Those tools can be used to limit our opportunities and prevent our access to critical resources or services.
The White House says even though the power of American innovation holds the potential to redefine every part of our society and make life better for everyone. This important progress must not come at the price of civil rights or democratic values, foundational American principles.
So thinking about protecting its citizens from digital bias and more they have created an Artificial Intelligence Bill of Rights.
The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has identified five principles that should guide the design, use, and deployment of automated systems to protect the American public in the age of artificial intelligence.
They are:
1. Safe and Effective Systems
2. Algorithmic Discrimination Protections
3. Data Privacy
4. Notice and Explanation
5. Human Alternatives, Consideration, and Fallback
Source: White House.Gov
Baltimore’s Penn Station is getting a $150 million renovation. Here’s what residents and passengers want
Get ready for the new Penn Station. You’ve seen scaffolding up there for quite some time. All part of a $150 million renovation that is currently taking place.
In the meantime people are making a wish list of amenities that will come with the new work. Such as charging stations, better lighting, bike racks, bars, restaurants and more.
According to the developers said the “historic preservation and state-of-the-art redevelopment,” will offer new restaurants and serve as a cultural center for Station North and Greenmount West.
According to Amtrak, the redevelopment of the station will extend the concourse, add two new train platforms, redo the exterior finishes, and add office, dining and retail spaces to the vacant levels of the building.
The 111-year-old building has not seen any major renovations since 1984.
The newly renovated Penn Station should be ready by 2025.
Source: Baltimore Banner
‘Scooby-Doo’ ‘s Velma Identifies as LGBTQ in New ‘Trick or Treat’ Halloween Film
Do you remember the name Velma Dinkley. One of the characters from Scooby Doo. Well she is coming out.
Velma is making headlines as her character is depicted as a member of the LGBTQ in the new animated Scooby-Doo Halloween special entitled Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!.
A scene from the film shows Velma crushing on a girl character. And fans took to social media to celebrate the news.
Yahoo news also reported that there is a new Scooby-Doo spinoff series, titled Velma, that is currently being developed at HBO Max