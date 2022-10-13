HomeThe Buzz

Class Of 2023 Test Scores The Worst In 30 Years; Social Security Is Getting An Adjustment; MD Snow Days What To Do About Them?

ACT test scores drop to their lowest in 30 years in dramatic pandemic slide

High school students are asked to take tests such as the SAT’s and or the ACT’s to gain admission to colleges and universities.
But this year’s high school class is not performing as well. There is a significant drop in the scores compared to classes from the past thirty years.

According to data released from the nonprofit organization ACT, more than 40 percent of seniors meet none of the college-readiness benchmarks.
 
The national average ACT Composite score for the high school class of 2022 was 19.8, out of 36.  It’s the first time since 1991 that the score was below 20.0.
ACT CEO said in a statement, “This is the fifth consecutive year of declines in average scores, a worrisome trend that began long before the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has persisted.”
 
Other data released showed that black and Hispanic students scored below the nationwide averages for all students. While more white students sat for the exam than test-takers of any other race.
 

Source: New York Post / ACT

Social Security cost-of-living adjustment will be 8.7% in 2023, highest increase in 40 years

ACT scores might be going down, but social security benefits are going up.

Social security recipients can expect a 8.7% increase beginning in 2023. That is the highest increase in the past 40 years.
The announcement was made today by the Social security administration.
The increase begins in January 2023 and will result in a benefit increase of more than $140 more per month on average.
To gauge just how much more money you may see next year, take your net Social Security benefit and add in your Medicare premium and multiply that by the 2023 COLA.
Good news for social security beneficiaries. Even though inflation is up.
Source: CNBC

 

Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students

 

School started a couple months ago and now with winter just a couple months away. Maryland school systems are starting to think about how to approach upcoming snow days.

Virtual learning became an alternative during the pandemic. And could be an option with virtual snow days,

But the virtual snow day idea could be possibility but only if there are no other options.

According to Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Sonja Santelises said, “We’re really just going to continue to go with our traditional snow days.” She added that five days will remain on the district calendar and virtual snow days will be a last resort.

As of right now there are 11 local school districts with the green light from the state to make some snow days virtual. They are Anne Arundel, Allegany, Caroline, Cecil, Carroll counties, Dorchester, Kent, Prince George’s, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties.

I almost didn’t do this story because I don’t want to start thinking about snow yet. Let’s hold off on that for a while.
Source: WBALinflation
