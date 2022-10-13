Class Of 2023 Test Scores The Worst In 30 Years; Social Security Is Getting An Adjustment; MD Snow Days What To Do About Them?

THE BUZZ!
ACT test scores drop to their lowest in 30 years in dramatic pandemic slide
Source: New York Post / ACT
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment will be 8.7% in 2023, highest increase in 40 years
ACT scores might be going down, but social security benefits are going up.
Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students
School started a couple months ago and now with winter just a couple months away. Maryland school systems are starting to think about how to approach upcoming snow days.
Virtual learning became an alternative during the pandemic. And could be an option with virtual snow days,
But the virtual snow day idea could be possibility but only if there are no other options.
According to Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Sonja Santelises said, “We’re really just going to continue to go with our traditional snow days.” She added that five days will remain on the district calendar and virtual snow days will be a last resort.
As of right now there are 11 local school districts with the green light from the state to make some snow days virtual. They are Anne Arundel, Allegany, Caroline, Cecil, Carroll counties, Dorchester, Kent, Prince George’s, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties.