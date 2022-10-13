Class Of 2023 Test Scores The Worst In 30 Years; Social Security Is Getting An Adjustment; MD Snow Days What To Do About Them?

High school students are asked to take tests such as the SAT’s and or the ACT’s to gain admission to colleges and universities.

But this year’s high school class is not performing as well. There is a significant drop in the scores compared to classes from the past thirty years.

According to data released from the nonprofit organization ACT, more than 40 percent of seniors meet none of the college-readiness benchmarks.

The national average ACT Composite score for the high school class of 2022 was 19.8, out of 36. It’s the first time since 1991 that the score was below 20.0.

ACT CEO said in a statement, “This is the fifth consecutive year of declines in average scores, a worrisome trend that began long before the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has persisted.”

Other data released showed that black and Hispanic students scored below the nationwide averages for all students. While more white students sat for the exam than test-takers of any other race.