RYAN’S RANT – What Happened To The Spoken Word Scene.

I remember a time where it seemed like there was such a big spoken word movement everywhere. What happened to it?
There were nights at various venues that showcased spoken word artists of all kinds. I mean from the political, and thought provoking stories to adult and humorous points of view, there was always a good story to be heard.

Although there are only a sprinkle of spoken word nights nowadays. I know there is some great talent still out here making it happen.
So in honor of National Black Poetry Day I wanted to drop one of my poems that I wrote many moons ago.
Don’t laugh too hard, but here you go:
Behold it’s the kings coming to reclaim the throne
start banging on your dome like it was a xylophone
If you stand in the way
Your judgment day, today.
portray, me as a criminal
but my crimes are minimal
strictly for survival
your crimes are genocidal
stalking the streets with handguns and rifles
some boys in blue
real mission is to keep you
preoccupied,
so I see If I
could find a new avenue which I can pursue
that’s when I ran into the Ten virtues
Temperance, Fortitude, Prudence, Justice, Courage,
Fidelity, Purpose, Readiness, Self Control, and can’t forget my mission
Now you wishing you was on same lake fishing.
But its too late… so just listen….
King Me!
Finger snaps…. takes bow. Thank you.
Salute to all the great poets throughout history.
