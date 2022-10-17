RYAN’S RANT – What Happened To The Spoken Word Scene.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

I remember a time where it seemed like there was such a big spoken word movement everywhere. What happened to it?

There were nights at various venues that showcased spoken word artists of all kinds. I mean from the political, and thought provoking stories to adult and humorous points of view, there was always a good story to be heard.

Although there are only a sprinkle of spoken word nights nowadays. I know there is some great talent still out here making it happen.

So in honor of National Black Poetry Day I wanted to drop one of my poems that I wrote many moons ago.

Don’t laugh too hard, but here you go:

Behold it’s the kings coming to reclaim the throne

start banging on your dome like it was a xylophone

If you stand in the way

Your judgment day, today.

portray, me as a criminal

but my crimes are minimal

strictly for survival

your crimes are genocidal

stalking the streets with handguns and rifles

some boys in blue

real mission is to keep you

preoccupied,

so I see If I

could find a new avenue which I can pursue

that’s when I ran into the Ten virtues

Temperance, Fortitude, Prudence, Justice, Courage,

Fidelity, Purpose, Readiness, Self Control, and can’t forget my mission

Now you wishing you was on same lake fishing.

But its too late… so just listen….

King Me!

Finger snaps…. takes bow. Thank you.

Salute to all the great poets throughout history.